On Thursday morning, the New York Jets opted to shake things up by trading defensive end Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move brought back defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, and continued the Jets' roster overhaul that started with their slew of trade deadline moves last year.

Meanwhile, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that this may not be the last big move that New York makes this offseason.

“The #Jets are not having a fire sale, but Jermaine Johnson isn't the only player available. Was told from multiple sources, who had conversations with New York here in Indianapolis, that they are open to dealing & listening,” he reported on X, formerly Twitter.

With this being the case, some are wondering what the next domino to fall might be in New York, and one name that would make sense for the Jets to trade is backup running back Braelon Allen.

Article Continues Below

Allen had a solid year for New York in 2025, but it was recently revealed that starter and burgeoning star Breece Hall will be back, with the team willing to use the franchise tag on him if they have to, per the New York Post.

With this being the case, the Jets would be wise to explore the trade market for Allen and figure out what they could potentially get back for the 22 year-old Allen, who theoretically has room to improve. If the Jets were able to get some sort of draft compensation, they could use that asset to help balance out some of their other roster needs, as opposed to overloading on skill positional players on offense.

Meanwhile, the trade of Johnson continues the defensive overhaul that started with the trades of Quennin Williams and Sauce Gardner last season, and it's very possible that New York could be among the worst units in the league in that department this year.

Clearly, New York has a lot of work to do in what will be Aaron Glenn's second year at the helm.