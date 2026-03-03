One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the New York Jets regards what the team will do about running back Breece Hall. Hall is one of the few star talents left on the roster after the front office gutted much of the team at the trade deadline this past year, and the star is eligible for a new contract extension this offseason.

On Tuesday, the team made a big decision regarding Hall's future with the team.

“Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

As Schefter mentioned in his report, this decision does not mean that Hall and the Jets will not come to terms on a long-term deal to keep him with the franchise, but it is rather a temporary stopgap to ensure that he stays in uniform for at least the upcoming season.

Hall has risen the ranks of the NFL running backs over the last couple of years, quickly becoming one of the lone beacons of hope for a Jets organization that is reeling after another disastrous season in 2025.

Jets fans can now breathe a little easier knowing that their arguably best offensive player will be back in uniform, and potentially over the long haul if an extension is indeed reached.