One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the New York Jets regards running back Breece Hall. Hall is currently eligible for a new contract before Tuesday's deadline, although the team could opt to use their franchise tag on him if no deal is reached.

Recently, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic broke down the Jets front office's line of thinking as it pertains to Hall with the deadline approaching.

“…the expectation is that the Jets will use the cheaper transition tag on Hall if they can’t come to a contract agreement in time. (The transition tag carries a tender of $11.3 million, while the franchise tag would come in at $14.3 million.)” reported Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

However, he also noted that “the Jets would like to sign Hall to a multi-year deal and league sources believe that number would come in somewhere between the transition and franchise values on a per-year basis.”

Hall has established himself as one of the better young running backs in the league over the last few years, and is one of the lone beacons of hope for the future on a Jets team that recently suffered through a disastrous 2025 season on the heels of Aaron Rodgers' departure.

Rosenblatt pointed out that ” There is confidence from team and league sources that a new contract will get done at some point, possibly even before Tuesday’s deadline.”

It would certainly be a sigh of relief for Jets fans who are desperate to keep young talent around as the team looks to build for the future.

Aiding in that quest is the number two overall pick in the upcoming draft that the Jets own, which could be a make or break selection for the future direction of the franchise.

In any case, NFL free agency is slated to open up on March 11, while the NFL Draft will take place in late April.