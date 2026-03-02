The NFL Combine has come and gone after taking place in Indianapolis all last week, and there are usually all sorts of big stories that emerge. One of the stranger stories involved New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Cameras are always on at the NFL Combine, catching executives and coaches watching the action, and with Glenn, it supposedly caught him sleeping during the event.

The Athletic's New York Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt tried to debunk the viral video through his reporting. He said the team's sources insisted that Glenn was looking down at a tablet rather than resting his eyes. Even if this is what happened, it is not going to stop the internet from running wild with the theory, especially because he coaches the Jets, and the jokes write themselves.

Being an NFL head coach demands long hours and tireless work. It's not uncommon to read stories about coaches showing up to team facilities in the early hours of the morning and not leaving until it's pitch black outside. Given that grueling schedule, it wouldn't be a surprise if most NFL coaches were sleep-deprived throughout the day, their bodies desperate for rest.

The Jets are an easy target for jokes. The team has not had a winning season since 2015, and after a fresh start led by Glenn and incoming quarterback Justin Fields, the 2025 season was a massive disappointment.

The NFL Draft is in April, and a big key for Glenn's future is how well the Jets do in the draft, starting with who they pick with the second overall pick.

The Jets also need to figure out their quarterback position among everything else. The issue is that the NFL Draft is light on quarterbacks this year, and the free-agent market is hit-or-miss. Finally, the other big issue for the Jets is Breece Hall and whether they can keep him in free agency. There is a strong possibility he might leave, but it might depend.