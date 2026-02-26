Robert Saleh is getting another head coaching shot this season with the Tennessee Titans. After a successful stint as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, Saleh will once again lead a team in 2026. The head coach is now working on building his ideal roster, and he's bringing over one of his standout players from his first head coaching gig.

The Titans made a trade on Thursday, sending nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Johnson was part of Saleh's Jets team from a few years ago and was one of the standout players on that defense. The new Tennessee head coach will have his former pass rusher back with him as he attempts to rebuild this franchise.

Johnson, a first-round draft pick with the Jets in 2022, stood out as one of the better pass-rushers on the team in the Saleh era. He started slow in his rookie year with just 2.5 sacks, but became a starter by his second season. He recorded 7.5 sacks in his sophomore season under Saleh, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Since then, though, Johnson hasn't quite lived up to that same level. An injury took the Jets pass-rusher out for most of the 2024 season, the year Saleh was fired. The following season, Johnson didn't do well, recording just three sacks in 2025 as New York's defense struggled to make an impact.

The Titans hope that reuniting Johnson with Saleh will help the pass-rusher realize his potential. Johnson will join a strong defensive line featuring the ageless Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day. With Sweat out, the Titans will either turn towards second-string nose tackle Cam Horsley or go through the draft to find a younger option. Sweat recorded two sacks for Tennessee last season as the second-year nose tackle filled up the inside.

The Titans ranked 21st last season in yards allowed per game, but were 28th in points allowed per game. The defensive line was one of the few bright spots last season, ranking 14th in sacks with a total of 42 sacks (tied with the Eagles and Commanders).