The Chicago Cubs landed Alex Bregman in free agency, making up for the loss of Kyle Tucker, and seemingly replacing one of their hitters in the lineup. And after the Cubs acquired Edward Cabrera in a trade, things look better for the rotation. But with all the moves, there are still some debates about their chances to win the title. The Cubs' rotation depth will be put to the test as Opening Day approaches.

Chicago currently has the ninth-best odds to win the World Series, according to DraftKings. That means that oddsmakers see them as a fringe contender, but they're not among the best.

The Cubs are still waiting for Justin Steele to return. Because of that, it leaves a hole, and some questions in their rotation. While Cabrera can be solid, can he be the piece that helps until Steele returns?

What Shota Imanaga brings to the table

The expectations are high for the Cubs, and that means a lot of pressure at the top of the rotation. With Steele out, Shota Imanaga is back to try to help the Cubs stay afloat and conquer the NL Central. Imanaga went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA over 25 starts last season. There were some highlights, as he had 117 strikeouts, but he also allowed 31 home runs.

Imanaga needs to do more to show he can carry the rotation until Steele returns. He also needs to stay healthy, as he dealt with a hamstring injury last season. His splits at Wrigley Field and on the road were alarming. Imanaga went 5-5 with a 3.44 ERA on the road, while going 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA at home. That must change if the Cubs want to do more.

Imanaga will have to do more and limit the damage he allows on the mound. Additionally, he will need to find ways to go deeper in games to limit the strain on the bullpen.

How the rest of the starters fill in

Matthew Boyd had a great season, going 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA for the Cubs. Meanwhile, Jameson Taillon went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 23 games. Cade Horton had a good rookie season, going 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA but allowed 33 home runs. Likewise, Edward Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA for the Miami Marlins.

All of these starters had solid seasons, but there was a question of depth, and they all dealt with injuries. Horton had a right rib fracture that ended his season early, and he missed the playoffs. Taillon had a right calf strain that caused him to miss a month. Boyd had a minor shoulder bruise in June. Also, Cabrera had a right elbow strain that caused him some discomfort.

The question now is whether these injuries may return, and if the Cubs can keep everyone healthy. There is no telling when Steele will return, and thus, they need all the help they can get.

Where Steele fits in

Assuming Steele is ready to return, the Cubs may have some hope in the rotation. Steele was only 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts before he sustained his elbow injury. He had allowed five home runs in four appearances, and there was something off about his performance. The question now is when he will be healthy and how he will perform.

Steele went 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 2024, but dealt with elbow inflammation and tendinitis. This was the same injury that would eventually cost him the 2025 season. Because of that, there are going to be questions about the status of his health and whether he can make a full recovery. Overall, it seems like the Cubs have a dilemma on their hands with one of their best starters.

The Cubs' rotation will need to be elite to contend with teams like the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and, of course, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The rotation depth will be put to the test as they attempt to make a deeper run this season.