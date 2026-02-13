The New York Jets had another disastrous season in 2025 under first-year coach Aaron Glenn. After a fire sale at the trade deadline, they have holes on the defense that they need to fill. The Jets need to attack NFL free agency, and three players can be sneaky adds for them heading into the 2026 season.

Last year, the New England Patriots spent a ton of money on the best players available in free agency. Milton Williams and Stefon Diggs were key to their Super Bowl appearance, but not as key as Drake Maye was. The Jets do not have a quarterback at Maye's level, which means they should aim for reliable veterans in free agency. Without an elite quarterback, they should not aim for the highest-level free agents, like Trey Hendrickson.

Who should the Jets sign in free agency this spring?

The Jets desperately need a linebacker

Glenn is not only a defensive coach, but he came from the Detroit Lions. Alex Anzalone is a free agent after five seasons with the Lions, and would be the perfect fit for the Jets. Both Quiny Williams and Jamien Sherwood struggled in 2025, so bringing in a linebacker with intimate knowledge of Glenn's system would be wise.

The Jets have two first-round picks in this year's NFL Draft, but linebackers are not always available in the first round. With so many holes on the team, they should prioritize a veteran who can help carry Glenn's message in the locker room. Also, Glenn will be calling the defensive plays this year, which makes Anzalone much more valuable.

Bringing back Breece Hall is mandatory

During that fire sale at last year's trade deadline, the Jets tried to trade Breece Hall to the Kansas City Chiefs. The conversations fizzled out, and Hall is now a free agent. They cannot let Hall walk for free, and running the ball was the only successful thing the Jets' offense did last year.

Frank Reich is the new offensive coordinator for the Jets, a move that Glenn made late in the process. Glenn and Mougey should give Reich the best chance to succeed in his first year, and Hall is the best way to do that. The Jets are angling for a rookie quarterback in the 2027 Draft, and having a great running back is a great way to introduce a quarterback to the league.

The Jets drafted Hall in the second round of the 2022 Draft, one of their best drafts in recent memory. After trading Sauce Gardner, they cannot let Garrett Wilson be the last offensive player from that class on the roster.

Beefing up the offensive line

The Jets should finish out the free agency period by signing center Tyler Linderbaum from the Baltimore Ravens. He has been solid for the Ravens in his four NFL seasons after they took him in the first round. But they have declined the fifth-year option, putting their starting center on the open market. If he actually gets to market, the Jets should pay up to get him.

While the Jets had a decent offensive line last season, they could improve the center position. Josh Myers was solid, but he is not in the same class as Linderbaum. Plus, with Alijah Vera-Tucker's run in East Rutherford likely coming to an end, they could use the depth. Myers only played last year because Vera-Tucker got hurt in the preseason. So, pushing him back to reserve interior lineman improves the team.

When Vera-Tucker got hurt, the Jets pushed Joe Tippmann to guard and slotted Myers in at center. Bringing in a center like Linderbaum gives them flexibility. They would then have three guys who can play center, two of whom have played guard at the NFL level. Offensive line injuries happen, and the Jets need to be prepared for them.