A former first-round pick of the New York Jets, Darron Lee, was recently arrested and charged with murder in the state of Tennessee. On Wednesday, reports indicate that Lee is now in jail.

Lee, who is 31 years old, is jailed without bond on a murder charge, according to the Associated Press and ESPN. The former NFL linebacker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 9.

“A judge on Wednesday (in Nashville, Tennessee) kept former New York Jets first-round draft pick Darron Lee in jail without bond as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his girlfriend in Tennessee.

“The ruling by Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tori Smith came after Lee was arrested and charged late last week. He also faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Lee is due back in court for a preliminary hearing March 9.”

The alleged incident took place on February 5 when first responders arrived at a home in the Chattanooga suburb of Ooltewah. They were called to a scene that was said to have had CPR in progress. However, when first responders arrived, reports indicate that the woman was already deceased.

It's said that Darron Lee informed first responders that his girlfriend may have fallen in the shower, per the Associated Press and ESPN. However, blood was found in different areas within the house, which did not match what Lee was telling officers.

Lee was a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the organization before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. His final year in the league came in the 2020-21 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, where he only played in two games. Lee ended his career with 273 combined tackles (178 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.