Free agency is more important in the NFL than ever before. Just last year, the 4-13 New England Patriots spent more money on the open market than any other team, and it resulted in them reaching Super Bowl 60. The NFL is a copycat league, so expect all 32 teams to be aggressive in adding to their roster through free agency this offseason. So, who is one free agent that each team must sign this offseason?

Arizona Cardinals

Top target: Braden Smith, OT

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the best tight ends in football in Trey McBride. The team drafted Marvin Harrison to be elite, too, and the receiver still has loads of potential. Outside of that, there are holes all over Arizona's offense, and that will be even more so the case if the Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray.

Even if the Cardinals look to bring in more skilled position players, the offense is unlikely to improve without better offensive line play. Braden Smith is arguably the best offensive tackle in free agency this year, and he'd help protect either Murray or a new signal-caller.

Atlanta Falcons

Top target: Rashid Shaheed, WR

The Atlanta Falcons offense has potential, but they seem to be a player away still. Michael Penix Jr. is a recent first-round quarterback for whom the team still has high hopes, although he will need to prove he can get and stay healthy. Regardless, the Falcons have arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL in Kirk Cousins. Drake London is a big-bodied receiver, and Bijan Robinson was in the Offensive Player of the Year running because of his prowess at running back.

Tight end Kyle Pitts even started to live up to his potential as the highest draft player at his position in NFL history this last year, which is why the Falcons stuck the franchise tag on him. A player like Rashid Shaheed would really open up the offense in Atlanta. Shaheed, who was one of the biggest trade deadline acquisitions this year, is one of the NFL's best deep threats. He helped the Seattle Seahawks' offense improve so much that the team ended up Super Bowl champions. Atlanta would have to be intrigued about what he could bring to their offense.

Carolina Panthers

Top target: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge

The Carolina Panthers only sacked the quarterback 30 times last season, which was the third-worst mark in football. They need an influx of talent on the edge, and K'Lavon Chaisson would be a worthwhile free agent target. For much of his career, Chaisson looked like a draft bust. Then, he finally broke out with a New England Patriots team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Chaisson is on an upward trajectory, and the Panthers might be able to get even more out of him.

Chicago Bears

Top target: Kam Curl, S

The Chicago Bears are at risk of losing Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard in free agency. Perhaps one returns to the team, but in all likelihood, Chicago will need to bring in a replacement in order to maintain their league-best turnover ratio. Kam Curl is a versatile safety who could play in the box or deep down the field.

Dallas Cowboys

Top target: John Franklin-Meyers, DE

In years past, the Dallas Cowboys waited until the last second to sign key players such as CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. They even decided against paying Micah Parsons altogether, instead trading him before last season. Jerry Jones has to be willing to spend if the Cowboys are going to truly contend, but nobody has full confidence in that happening. It is a good sign that reports suggest the team will franchise tag George Pickens.

One potentially relatively cheap but talented player the Cowboys can pursue is John Franklin-Meyers. The defensive end has been unheralded on a very good Denver Broncos' defense, which means he might not end up being one of the most expensive free agent defensive linemen this year, despite the fact that he produces at a high level.

Detroit Lions

Top target: Trey Hendrickson, DE

The Detroit Lions have been looking for a suitable pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson for quite some time now. In 2024, the Michigan product led the Lions in sacks despite playing just five games. Hutchinson's pass rushing prowess was again on display in 2025, as he racked up 14.5 sacks.

The former number two pick didn't have a lot of help, though. Trey Hendrickson could be signed to immediately create one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL. Hendrickson has twice secured 17.5 sacks, and he even led the NFL in that regard just two seasons ago.

Green Bay Packers

Top target: Tyler Linderbaum, C

The Green Bay Packers have not historically been known for spending big on external free agents, but they should break the bank for Tyler Linderbaum. The Packers might lose Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan in free agency, and they need an upgrade at the center position.

Los Angeles Rams

Top target: Nahshon Wright, CB

After winning the MVP, Matthew Stafford made it clear that he is returning for another season with the Los Angeles Rams. Father Time would say that the future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn't have a lot of time left producing at such a high level, though, so the Rams need to be all in on adding players who can get them back into the Super Bowl. They weren't far off, considering they made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Les Snead is one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL, so don't be surprised if he pulls off a flashy free agent move. Nahshon Wright is a long, aggressive, physical cornerback who had five interceptions last season. He could be just the piece that the Rams need.

Minnesota Vikings

Top target: Kenneth Walker, RB

It would come as a relative shock if Kenneth Walker didn't return to the team he just won a Super Bowl MVP with, but his most recent accolade under the bright lights could allow for a huge offseason payday that he simply can't refuse. The Minnesota Vikings averaged just 108.3 rushing yards per game, which was the 10th-worst mark in the league.

A lot of the teams with worse 2025 rushing production actually have a clear ball carrier of the future. The Vikings, meanwhile, should be looking to replace the aging Aaron Jones. Walker could ride the momentum of his Super Bowl MVP into a great future in Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints

Top target: Deebo Samuel, WR

Taysom Hill has long been the New Orleans Saints' gadget player. They've used him as an in-line tight end, as an outside receiving threat, as a ball-carrier, and even at quarterback. Hill is an impending free agent, and the Saints might not bring him back because he will be 36 years old next season.

Deebo Samuel would be the perfect replacement. A receiver by trade, Samuel has found success out of the backfield before as well. He is great when gaining yards after the catch, and his versatility would help Tyler Shough take the next step forward next season.

New York Giants

Top target: Travis Etienne, RB

Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene as a rookie by putting his head down and running through any defensive player who got in his way. The power back suffered a gruesome leg injury that puts his future as a hard-hitting ball carrier in doubt, though. It makes a lot of sense to find a running back who provides Skattebo insurance, but can also complement the Arizona State product if he returns to form.

Travis Etienne fits the bill in that regard. While Etienne has arguably not met the expectations that come with being a first-round pick, he did have a resurgence of a season in 2025. He is still young and provides pass catching and speed out of the backfield, something that would pair well with Skattebo.

Philadelphia Eagles

Top target: David Njoku, TE

The tight end position is a vital one in an offene led by Jalen Hurts. The quarterback often targets Dallas Goedert, but he may be headed elsewhere in free agency. David Njoku would be a solid short-term replacement. The former first-round tight end is coming off a down season, and Harold Fannin Jr.'s presence means he almost certainly won't return to Cleveland. Njoku has enough left in the tank to help Philadelphia push for another championship, though.

San Francisco 49ers

Top target: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

After having the biggest spending deficit in NFL history last offseason, and with the team regularly being riddled by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers need to make the free agent moves to ensure they have ample depth next season. Receiver is arguably the biggest area of need.

The team moved on from Deebo Samuel last year, and Brandon Aiyuk will likely be gone this go-around. Jauan Jennings is also an unrestricted free agent. George Pickens would be a great free agent get, but the Cowboys will likely franchise tag him. Wan'Dale Robinson would be a great consolation prize as a steady slot receiver who thrives in the middle of the field.

Seattle Seahawks

Top target: Jaylen Watson, CB

The Seattle Seahawks just won Super Bowl 60, so they will want the players they add to their roster this offseason to fit their championship pedigree. Jaylen Watson is a two-time Super Bowl champion who can help the Seahawks try to take the next step toward being a dynasty, as the Kansas City Chiefs did before them.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top target: Isaiah Likely, TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the potential to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Baker Mayfield has been a fringe MVP with the team, Bucky Irving has burst onto the scene at running back, and the receiving corps is stacked, although there is a chance that Mike Evans leaves in free agency this offseason.

Adding an elite tight end could take the team to the next level. Isaiah Likely has always shown flashes of greatness, but he has been limited to being tight end number two in Baltimore.

Washington Commanders

Top target: Reed Blankenship, S

The Washington Commanders appeared to have a bright future in Jayden Daniels' first season with the team. Then, they took a massive step backward in 2025. The defense needs to be revamped this offseason. The safety position is a big need, and Washington should pursue Reed Blankenship in free agency. Blankenship has championship experience, and signing him would pry him away from a division rival.

Baltimore Ravens

Top target: Alontae Taylor, CB

The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era. For the first time since 2007, John Harbaugh won't be at the helm. With this new era will come some major roster changes. Alontae Taylor is a free agent who could give the Ravens the boost they need to get back into the postseason.

Buffalo Bills

Top target: Alec Pierce, WR

The Buffalo Bills have long been criticized for having a poor receiving corps, as fans and analysts think the team isn't maximizing Josh Allen's prime. Alec Pierce would be the perfect player to sign in free agency to give Allen the help he needs. The former MVP quarterback has killer arm strength and would thrive with a player like Pierce, who has twice led the NFL in yards per reception.

Pierce's deep ball ability is well documented. He has the physical traits to be so much more than just a burner, though, and his fullest potential could be unlocked with Allen throwing him the football.

Cincinnati Bengals

Top target: Odafe Oweh, Edge

Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals' relationship may be too far gone for him to return to Cincinnati. The team's recent first-round edge rusher investments haven't paid off, either. Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart have done little to inspire much confidence in the team's pass rushing potential. Therefore, the Bengals should hit the open market for an edge addition. Odafe Oweh was traded mid-season last year, and he really took his game to new heights after joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals' offense scores a lot of points, but they keep missing the playoffs because their defense doesn't carry its end of the bargain. This addition would be a step in the right direction.

Cleveland Browns

Top target: Zion Johnson, OG

It is unclear who will be quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns going forward. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were drafted last year and given a chance to start, but it is very possible the Browns will go in another direction. Regardless of who is under center, the Browns are going to need offensive line improvements to ensure their quarterback can stay upright. Zion Johnson is one of the best free agent guards available.

Denver Broncos

Top target: Devin Lloyd, LB

The Denver Broncos had arguably the best defense in the NFL last season. They sacked opposing quarterbacks at a historic rate and had next to no flaws on that end. If there was a spot that could use addressing, it is the off-ball linebacker positions. Dre Greenlaw struggled to get healthy, and while Alex Singleton was a source of inspiration for the team after he returned from testicular cancer, he isn't the best coverage linebacker.

Devin Lloyd thrives in coverage. Offense may seem like the more pressing need, but don't be surprised if the Broncos continue to improve their already great defense.

Houston Texans

Top target: Rasheed Walker, OT

The Houston Texans tried to revamp their offensive line last offseason. There is still work to be done in the trenches, though. Rasheed Walker would provide the team with a much-needed premier offensive line addition.

Indianapolis Colts

Top target: Jaelan Phillips, Edge

The Indianapolis Colts looked to boost their defense when they traded for Sauce Gardner last season. Unfortunately, Gardner got hurt quickly into his tenure with his new team. Expect the Colts to continue to add defensive talent, though. Jaelan Phillips really broke out once he was traded at last year's deadline. His improvement came just in time for a solid offseason payday.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top target: Bryan Cook, S

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs having a down season, teams shouldn't stop plucking players from their roster, as a number of squads have done during their dynasty run. The Jacksonville Jaguars should sign Bryan Cook in free agency. He is one of the best safeties on the open market and has a winning pedigree. With Cook signed to the roster and Travis Hunter expected to take on a bigger role on defense this upcoming season, the Jaguars could suddenly have a premier defensive pass attack.

Kansas City Chiefs

Top target: Kenneth Walker, RB

Breece Hall would have been the perfect free agent running back for the Chiefs to bring in and help get the program back to their championship expectations. Hall is both an incredible runner and one of the league's best pass catching backs, making him an ideal fit in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the New York Jets are expected to place the franchise tag on their running back. If the Chiefs still want to bring in a free agent ball carrier, then shifting their focus to Kenneth Walker would make sense. The Chiefs have championship aspirations year in and year out, and Walker is fresh off being named the Super Bowl MVP.

Las Vegas Raiders

Top target: Jauan Jennings, WR

Despite putting up putrid offensive numbers in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has potential. Brock Bowers is arguably the top tight end in the NFL, and Ashton Jeanty was drafted as one of the most highly touted running back prospects in recent memory. Now the Raiders are likely to draft Fernando Mendoza as the answer to their quarterback problem.

The team could use a big-time touchdown threat at receiver to round the offense out. When Jauan Jennings is on the field, he is a major threat to punch the ball into the endzone. Surrounding Mendoza with all the help he can get makes too much sense, especially a receiver who will make his life easier in the red zone.

Los Angeles Chargers

Top target: Tyler Linderbaum, C

Offensive line issues plagued the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. The return of their impressive tackle duo will help, as Joe Alt and Rayshawn Slater both had injury issues this past season. The team needs to bring in even more help in the trenches. Tyler Linderbaum is the best free agent offensive lineman and could help the offense reach the potential that has been prevalent for years.

Miami Dolphins

Top target: Malik Willis, QB

The Miami Dolphins seem ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan hinted that a trade could even be on the table. Perhaps Miami will give Quinn Ewers a chance to lead the team, but at the bare minimum, the Dolphins should bring in quarterback competition.

Malik Willis showed legitimate potential when given a chance to start for the Green Bay Packers. He is a supreme threat as a runner and has a cannon for an arm. Willis came into the NFL raw, but he could live up to sky-high potential if given a chance.

New England Patriots

Top target: Boye Mafe, Edge

The New England Patriots were the biggest offseason spenders last year. It resulted in improvement from a 4-13 record to a trip to Super Bowl 60. Clearly, making big financial investments was smart, but it is tough to picture the team spending big in back-to-back seasons. Boye Mafe played for the team that bested the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but Seattle's deep roster prevented him from putting up big numbers.

After compiling just two sacks, Mafe may be forced to sign a prove-it deal. If Mafe signs for cheap, he may end up outplaying his contract. He has 20 career sacks and could produce more with a bigger role.

New York Jets

Top target: Tariq Woolen, CB

The New York Jets didn't intercept a single pass in 2025. That is something that hadn't happened to any team since the league started recording the statistic in 1933. The team not only needs significant upgrades in the defensive backfield, but they need aggressive players willing to take the risks that can lead to turnovers.

Enter Tariq Woolen, a player who has fallen out of favor in Seattle because he too often goes for the high-risk, high-reward play. Woolen's rookie season proves he would be worth the risk for New York. After being drafted in the fifth round despite putting up stellar Scouting Combine measurables, Woolen led the league with six interceptions en route to earning a Pro Bowl nod. He is far from a flawless cornerback, but he is exactly what the Jets need.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Top target: Romeo Doubs, WR

Trading for DK Metcalf made sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Turning around and trading George Pickens away didn't make sense, and the receiver proved that in his first season in Dallas. Pittsburgh needs receiver help, and that proves true whether Aaron Rodgers returns to the team or not. Pittsburgh should prioritize adding a pass catcher like Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Tennessee Titans

Top target: Mike Evans, WR

Prior to being limited to eight games this past season, Mike Evans had surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold in 11 straight seasons, something that had only ever been done before by Jerry Rice. Evans is only getting older, so it has to be assumed that injuries and further regression will be a part of his career going forward.

That doesn't change the fact that Evans still has something to offer, though. He is a big-bodied possession receiver who is uber-consistent when on the field. The Tennessee Titans have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, which is no good, considering their quarterback was given the lofty expectations that come with being the number one pick, yet he had very little help as a rookie. Evans would be the ultimate security blanket for Cam Ward.