The 2025 NFL draft is nearly upon us, and one team that several folks will have their eye on is the New York Jets. Armed with the No. 7 overall pick, the Jets have several different options they could pursue, but one name that several different NFL insiders keep looping back to is Penn State football tight end Tyler Warren.

While the Jets already have several talented playmakers at their disposal, with Garrett Wilson leading the way at wide receiver and Breece Hall lining up in the backfield, New York could still use some help on offense. Warren could be the guy who fills in the gaps alongside these guys, which is why Dianna Russini believes that he will ultimately end up finding his way to New York on Thursday night.

“Tight end Tyler Warren was Penn State’s Swiss Army knife in 2024, but what type of role could he have in a Justin Fields-led offense? Expect the Jets to have interest in tight ends, including the Mackey Award winner, with the No. 7 pick,” Russini wrote for The Athletic.

Dianna Russini not the only NFL insider linking Tyler Warren to the Jets

Warren enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Nittany Lions in 2024, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, while also racking up 218 yards and four more scores on 26 rushing attempts. Russini isn't alone in thinking the Jets could snag Warren, as Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN also sees New York as a logical landing spot for the talented tight end.

“I still think Penn State tight end Tyler Warren could be in play here. He would open up the Jets' offense for quarterback Justin Fields,” Kiper said on draft day.

The Jets could ultimately pursue a different option once they find themselves on the clock, as they have also been heavily linked to Missouri football offensive lineman Armand Membou at the No. 7 pick. Time will tell what New York does with this extremely important pick, as the draft is set to get underway on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.