US President Donald Trump is generally not perceived as a person afraid to express his thoughts openly. He is a self-proclaimed sports-lover and has previously let his thoughts be known on various aspects of the NFL.

This time around, Trump seemingly has a problem with the NFL’s new kickoff rule, with the 79-year-old going as far as calling it “sissy.”

“The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous-looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell. The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about,” he explained via a post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump calls the NFL's kickoff rule "sissy" football and bad for America.

The rule change was brought in by the NFL to improve player safety and has moved the touchback from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line while restructuring minor aspects of how players line up. Coverage players now start at the opponents’ 40-yard line and cannot move until the ball hits the ground or is received by a returner. However, Trump is not a fan of the rule change.

“‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!” he explained.

Trump believes that the new rule is as dangerous as the normal kickoff the NFL previously followed. In 2023, only 21.8% of kicks were returned under the old setup. The 2024 season under the new model seen that figure jump to 32.8%.

With the 2025 tweak pushing touchbacks out five more yards, Week 1 games already saw a 75.6% return rate, nearly a 50% increase from the previous year, per ESPN.