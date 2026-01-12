The San Francisco 49ers are still alive in the postseason, but once again, their playoff push is being overshadowed by injuries. After years of watching key contributors go down at critical moments, a bizarre theory has resurfaced online, and now even players are acknowledging it.

Following San Francisco’s 23-19 wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was asked about the growing speculation surrounding the team’s injury issues. While Bourne didn’t endorse the theory, his candid locker-room response reflected the frustration many around the organization feel.

“Yes, that power plant. No, I'm just playing. I don't know. But it just sucks. It just sucks,” Bourne said in the locker room after the game, via KNBR. “We do a good job, just working every day. Injuries are part of the game. It's unfortunate. But we just got to hold it down and keep that good energy. Believe in ourselves. Believe in the next man up. Call him and have a good job of having depth on the team. We believe in the next man up.”

Kendrick Bourne shouts out the power plant next to Levi's after being asked about players getting hurt week after week this season 😅 https://t.co/U5iENHgpKe pic.twitter.com/z29rIlP4T5 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 12, 2026

The theory Bourne referenced stems from a viral social media thread posted by self-described researcher and EMF consultant Peter Cowan, which has amassed more that 13 million views on X, formerly Twitter. Cowan claims that an electrical substation located next to the 49ers’ Santa Clara practice facility and Levi’s Stadium could be emitting low-frequency electromagnetic fields (EMF) that contribute to soft-tissue injuries.

According to Cowan, prolonged EMF exposure can “degrade collagen, weaken tendons, and cause soft-tissue damage,” potentially explaining why San Francisco has ranked among the league’s leaders in games missed due to injury since moving to Levi’s Stadium in 2014.

Low-frequency electromagnetic fields can degrade collagen, weaken tendons, and cause soft-tissue damage at levels regulators call "safe." We have a real world case study proving this: An NFL team whose practice facility sits next to a massive electrical substation. THREAD 🧵… pic.twitter.com/fOVvrVTu5I — Peter Cowan | Sunlight is Life (@living_energy) January 6, 2026

There is currently no scientific evidence directly linking EMF exposure to increased NFL injury rates, and the organization has not commented on the claim.

The timing of the theory’s resurgence coincides with another devastating blow. During Sunday’s win in Philadelphia, star tight end George Kittle was carted off the field in the first quarter, It was later revealed that Kittle suffered a torn ACL, an injury expected to sideline him for months.

Kittle’s injury adds to a growing list of recent high-profile ACL tears around the league and continues a troubling trend for San Francisco, which has seen stars like Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Brandon Aiyuk battle significant injuries in recent seasons.

Despite the noise surrounding the theory, the 49ers’ focus remains on football. With a divisional-round matchup against the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks looming, San Francisco will lean heavily on its depth and “next man up” mentality.