Hunter Henry came through with a clutch touchdown in the New England Patriots' Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Henry completed his 10th year in the NFL, his fifth with the Patriots. Going into the playoffs, he shined as one of the top targets for quarterback Drake Maye, having the most receiving yards in a season throughout his career.

The Patriots' AFC Wild Card matchup saw Henry take on his former team, the Chargers. He represented them from 2016 to 2020, being the full-time starter as he connected with franchise legend Philip Rivers a lot.

Henry got to enjoy getting some revenge against his former team. The highlight took place during the fourth quarter as Maye found the veteran tight end for the 28-yard touchdown.

DRAKE MAYE TO HUNTER HENRY FOR A 28-YARD TD 🤯 The Patriots make it a two-score lead over the Chargers in the 4th quarter 🔥pic.twitter.com/lP7DC7jg5j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026

How Hunter Henry, Patriots played against Chargers

Hunter Henry ended up scoring the only touchdown of the night, helping the Patriots send the Chargers home in a 16-3 victory at home.

The game was very close to start as both defenses competed at a high level. New England led 6-3 at halftime but woke up with big plays on both sides of the ball to gain enough distance to put Los Angeles away.

Drake Maye was rusty in the early portion of the game, but made the key plays he needed to pull off for New England. He completed 17 passes out of 28 attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown and one interception while adding 10 rushes for 66 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson was active in the rushing and receiving attacks. He racked up 10 carries for 53 yards and made three catches for 75 yards. Kayshon Boutte came next with four receptions for 66 yards, while Henry caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will look forward to their journey in the AFC Divisional Round next week. They face the winner of the Wild Card contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, which takes place on Jan. 12.