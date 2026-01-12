San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had to be carted off the field in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after suffering an Achilles injury.

It was a painful exit for Kittle, who many consider the heart and soul of the 49ers. With the severity of his ailment and the possibility of being sidelined for several weeks, Kittle did the only logical thing to do: Request a bottle of tequila.

The Athletic's Diana Russini said an employee entered the locker room with a bottle of the soul-healing refreshment.

“Here’s what I found out: It was Patron tequila. The bottle was sent from the owner from his suite to Kittle after he requested it. That bottle is now empty,” wrote Russini on X.

Cue that old song by The Champs. The one that is unequivocally about tequila, as given away by the fact that its only lyric is “Tequila!”

It is also perfect because the 49ers just eliminated the defending champions, 23-19, in their wild-card battle.

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old Kittle tallied one reception for six yards.

San Francisco is holding out hope that the charismatic star won't sit out for an extended period. But knowing the seriousness of an Achilles injury, things might look bleak.

The five-time All-Pro member, however, is a tough cookie. It won't be a surprise if he recovers quickly and is ready for the divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle, the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, missed six games in the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

It remains unclear how many tequila shots he slammed during that stretch.