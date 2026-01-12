The Philadelphia Eagles are in a world of hurt right now after getting eliminated in the wild-card round by the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles had a last chance to steal the win with 43 seconds left, but Jalen Hurts' pass to Dallas Goedert from the 21-yard line fell incomplete.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo took a risk with the play call during the huddle, as shown in the video posted by The Eagles Wire's Victor Williams. Unfortunately, it did not pay off for the defending champions.

Jalen couldn’t believe what he was hearing on the last play call. pic.twitter.com/sghY5zsaI3 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Fans could not help but notice the reaction of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni when Patullo informed them of the crucial decision.

“I saw this at the time and thought the same thing. I think you can see it on Nick’s face too,” said @KLiamGray.

“I was sure Jalen and Nick’s reactions were because we were about to run some crazy Philly Special-type play, but it turned out they reacted like that because the play call was ordinary and terrible,” added @tomlefevre.

Article Continues Below

“I'm so glad they showed this. I was watching, thinking he (Hurts) hates this dude and Nick isn't sold on the play. Trash play-caller,” wrote @SteveFromPhilly.

Some, however, also observed that the 44-year-old Sirianni could have been more proactive, imposing, and in control during the huddle.

“Look at Sirianni, absolutely clueless. Wants zero responsibility for the play call on the final play of the season. A real HC (head coach) would never,” claimed @LukesofHazzard7.

“Sirianni is just sitting there. Zero input. That just proves he has no clue what the f*** Patullo is going to call,” commented @ryanmcd92.

After the loss, Sirianni stated that Patullo, who's in his first stint as offensive coordinator, and the rest of the coaching staff will be evaluated in the offseason.