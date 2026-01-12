Jan 12, 2026 at 12:06 AM ET

Mike Vrabel walked out of the New England Patriots 16-3 romp with a bloody lip. Milton Williams ended the Los Angeles Chargers with a massive sack, then gashed his head coach in celebration. But Williams and the fierce pass rush wasn't labeled the game-changing sequence here.

Vrabel, who earned his first NFL Playoffs win as New England head coach, pointed out what made the difference. He cites the turnover on downs at the 2-yard line during the first as what set the tone — as he explained via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Marcus Jones denied Justin Herbert a potential easy rushing touchdown during that drive. He got underneath the near 6-foot-6 QB and forced the third and goal.

#Patriots CB Marcus Jones wasn’t going to allow Justin Herbert to get by him. Big time players make big time plays in big time moments. pic.twitter.com/3eeO3Q0ldc — Justin Trombino (@Trombino20) January 12, 2026

Herbert failed to connect with perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen on the next play, creating the turnover on downs.

Patriots, Mike Vrabel unleash defensive clinic on Chargers

New England produced the most lopsided postseason game in a weekend that saw pulsating down-to-the-wire finishes.

New England's defensive onslaught rose as the reason behind the romp.

Herbert took six sacks against the Patriots — each one in brutal fashion like this Anfernee Jennings sack.

Article Continues Below

K'Lavon Chiasson and Elijah Ponder executed one of the more brutal hits of the night — forcing this Herbert fumble.

JUSTIN HERBERT FUMBLES AND THE PATRIOTS RECOVER 😱 It's all going New England's way now! pic.twitter.com/XMySiv3mkv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026

Williams then swam past his block to say “good night” to the Chargers and Herbert to seal the playoff win.

Just too easy for Milton Williams 💪 LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/bbB9Ywxo8F — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Vrabel's unit surrendered just 207 total yards including L.A. averaging just 3.5 yards a play. New England's offense took away the rest of the energy from the Bolts — hitting 381 total yards including 146 rushing.

But the defense ignited the energy inside a venue and fanbase that waited six years to host a playoff game again. Gillette Stadium earns one more home game as the Patriots await the winner between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.