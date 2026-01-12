The Los Angeles Chargers were legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. All their promise, however, ended with a thud. Of course, they did plenty right in 2025. They won 11 games for the second straight season, fielded a top-10 defense, and leaned into a physical, run-centric identity under Jim Harbaugh that stabilized a franchise long defined by volatility. When the lights were brightest, though, the Chargers looked unprepared for the moment. A lifeless 16-3 Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots exposed the structural weaknesses that still separate Los Angeles from true AFC heavyweights. The 2026 NFL Draft now looms as a critical inflection point. This PFF mock draft simulator offers a revealing glimpse into how the Chargers might respond.

Season recap

The Chargers’ 2025 campaign followed a familiar arc. They enjoyed consistency over 17 weeks, followed by frustration in January. Finishing 11-6 and second in the AFC West, Los Angeles earned another Wild Card berth behind a defense that ranked among the league’s best in efficiency and points allowed. Harbaugh’s blueprint was clear. They needed to control the line of scrimmage, protect leads, and let the defense dictate terms.

For long stretches, it worked.

However, the offense never fully hit its stride. Injuries along the offensive line forced constant reshuffling. It disrupted continuity and limited the passing game’s explosiveness. Sure, the run game carried the load during the regular season. Still, that formula collapsed in the postseason. Against New England, the Chargers were held to just three points. They struggled to sustain drives and failed to protect consistently in obvious passing situations.

The loss was clarifying. This roster is close but far from complete.

Draft needs

The Chargers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with clear priorities. Interior offensive line help sits at the top of the list. Guards Mekhi Becton and Zion Johnson, along with center Bradley Bozeman, are all facing free agency. That leaves major questions about protection and cohesion up front. For a team built on physicality, instability inside is unacceptable. That is especially true when protecting a franchise quarterback.

Defensively, the Chargers face similar uncertainty. Defensive linemen Teair Tart and Da’Shawn Hand are set to hit the open market. Meanwhile, edge rushers Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh also face uncertain futures. Replenishing the defensive line, particularly with a run-stopping anchor, is essential to maintaining the identity Harbaugh wants.

Holding the No. 22 overall pick, Los Angeles is positioned to target a foundational trench player rather than a luxury selection.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Chargers' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 22: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

If Jim Harbaugh were building a defensive tackle in a lab, it might look a lot like Kayden McDonald. The latter is a classic late first-round trench investment. He is cetainly not flashy and not built on sack totals. That said, he is devastatingly effective. His run defense alone justifies the pick. He consistently eats double teams, controls gaps, and forces ball carriers to redirect before reaching the second level. Against elite competition, his tape shows a player who understands leverage and assignment discipline at a professional level.

In Los Angeles, McDonald would immediately change the math up front. Pairing him with established edge threats allows the Chargers to free up one-on-one matchups while solidifying the run defense. There’s also upside as a pass rusher. That's not in raw explosiveness but in developing counters and interior push as he grows into a three-down role.

This is a pick about identity. McDonald doesn’t just fill a need. He also reinforces what the Chargers want to be.

The missing second-round pick

The Chargers’ absence in Round 2 underscores a recurring reality for playoff teams: success compresses draft flexibility.

Without a second-rounder, Los Angeles must extract value from later selections and prioritize players with clear roles. This is about finding contributors who can stabilize key areas as veterans depart. That reality makes their third-round pick especially important.

Round 3, pick 86: C Jake Slaughter, Florida

Jake Slaughter may not dominate highlight reels, but he fits exactly what the Chargers need.

Slaughter is a smart, athletic center who thrives in mid- and outside-zone concepts. That's a natural fit for Harbaugh’s run-heavy approach. His quick first step allows him to gain leverage early. He is effective climbing to the second level, where his coordination and angles shine. He plays like a field general, identifying fronts and communicating protections with confidence.

There are limitations, though. Slaughter isn’t built to overpower defenders one-on-one. Elite NFL length will challenge him. That said, his intelligence, mobility, and technique make him a stabilizing presence. That is precisely what the Chargers need after a season defined by interior chaos.

As a third-round selection, Slaughter represents value and reliability. He also carries the potential to grow into a long-term starter in the right system.

The path forward

This mock draft doesn’t chase stars but solutions. McDonald shores up the defensive interior and reinforces a playoff-ready identity. Slaughter brings order and athleticism to an offensive line that failed when it mattered most. Together, they address the root causes of Los Angeles’ postseason collapse rather than masking them with skill-position flash.

Justin Herbert, Harbaugh, and the Chargers don’t need reinvention. They need reinforcement.

The Chargers won 11 games again in 2025. They still walked off the field in January looking outmatched. This draft won’t generate buzz, but it could prevent another playoff dud. In the AFC, that might be the difference between being respected and being feared.