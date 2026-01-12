The Los Angeles Chargers hung with the New England Patriots for most of Sunday night's Wild Card matchup. Unfortunately, Justin Herbet and company were unable to move on to the Divisional Round. New England kept the Chargers out of the endzone the entire night. And the Patriots advanced with a 16-3 victory at home.

Herbert suffered another crushing postseason defeat, following his 2022 and 2024 runs. He has failed to make it past the first round in both appearances. And he has failed to make the postseason outright in three of his six seasons in the NFL. Questions have been asked about whether he can have a long postseason run. After Sunday, it seems Herbert is unsure about it himself.

“I don't know. I haven't figured it out yet and it hasn't happened, so we'll have to reevaluate and see what happens,” the Chargers star said, via ESPN's Kris Rhim, in response to a question about whether he has confidence in himself to get over the hump.

Herbert did not have the best performance on Sunday. He attempted 31 passes, completing 19, but failed to throw a touchdown as previously mentioned. He racked up 159 passing yards on those 19 completions. The Chargers quarterback also led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 10 carries.

The Chargers also did a poor job in protecting Herbert in this game. Overall, neither side did well, as the defenses combined for 11 sacks on Sunday night. However, Herbert was sacked six times in the loss to the Patriots.

Los Angeles is turning its focus toward the offseason after this loss. There are some questions to answer before the 2026 season kicks off this September. It will certainly be interesting to see how Herbert and the Chargers organization approach the coming offseason.