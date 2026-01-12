The Los Angeles Chargers’ season came to a quiet, painful end on Sunday night in Foxborough, falling poorly 16-3 to the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card matchup defined by defensive grit and offensive frustration. In the moments after the loss, safety Derwin James struggled to put the night and the season into words.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room, James was first asked about the fight his team showed despite the lopsided score. Fighting emotion, he admitted the Chargers simply fell short when it mattered most.

“Came up a couple of plays short, didn't get it done today. We're playing hard, but just didn't get it done today,” said James, via Sports Central LA, visibly choking up as tears welled in his eyes.

When James was asked about the emotional weight of losing with this specific group, his response turned deeply personal. Reflecting on the sacrifices made throughout the year, he offered a vivid metaphor that summed up the night.

“It means everything,” James added. “Seeing how much these guys sacrificed, multi-age training camp. we didn't get it done today, man. And it's like drawing it up in the sand and the waves coming by and knock it away. So we didn't get it done. Credit to the Patriots for coming out today and getting the win. But we just didn't play good enough today.”

The frustration was magnified by how well Los Angeles defended for most of the night. For the longest time, the Chargers held rookie quarterback Drake Maye in control in the game. When asked what changed late, James pointed to the smallest margins deciding playoff games.

“We got to finish. Can't give up the touchdowns. Can't give up no points, really. Can't give up no field goals,” he said. “So just get better. And right now, don't even have the words, honestly. I got to look at the film. I wish I had better words for you, but I really don't.”

The Patriots ultimately broke through on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Maye to tight end Hunter Henry, while New England’s defense overwhelmed Justin Herbert, sacking him six times. The Chargers’ final two drives ended the same way — Herbert on the turf, the season slipping away.

The loss marks another early playoff exit for the Chargers, extending questions about how a roster with elite talent continues to fall short in January. Still, James’ words made one thing clear — the pain is shared, and the standard remains.