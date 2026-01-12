The Philadelphia Eagles saw their Super Bowl defense come to an end on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Philadelphia fell to the 49ers by a score of 23-19, ending their playoff run on Wild Card Weekend. As with other Eagles performances this year, this loss drew a ton of criticism for offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts, with one completion going for a touchdown. However, the offense overall didn't look all that inspiring. Receivers dropped open passes, while Hurts was only able to throw for 168 yards. The Eagles did outrun San Francisco, but the passing game did not get going on Sunday.

After the game, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata took time to respond to the criticism around Patullo. The veteran blocker finds the longstanding and intense criticism to be unfair.

Article Continues Below

“That’s very unfair. You look at it from a player's standpoint, execution plays a massive role. And there were just so many plays in games where we just weren’t executing,” Mailata said, via The Athletic's Zach Berman.

The Eagles are headed toward an offseason full of questions. Philadelphia's first question will revolve around the future of Patullo. If they elect to move on from their offensive playcaller, they will face competition from some NFC rivals for a new coordinator. The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in the market for an offensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Eagles had the ninth-worst offense in the league by yards per game, according to ESPN. Their passing offense was especially an issue, as they gained the 10th-fewest amount of passing yards in the NFL.