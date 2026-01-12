As they say, winning is hard, but maintaining is much harder. The Philadelphia Eagles definitely know that after getting upset by the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, in the wild-card round at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles failed to defend their crown, as their offense sputtered in the second half.

The next few days will be filled with uncertainties for the Eagles. Linebacker Nakobe Dean already acknowledged the possibility of being in an entirely different place following their bitter exit.

“I don't know what's gonna happen in the next couple of months. I don't know if I am going to play with the guys I have been playing with for years,” said Dean in a video posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan.

“I'm kind of going through all the emotions.”

Dean, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, had a team-high five solo tackles against the 49ers.

He admitted that it is disappointing to get eliminated by San Francisco, but he still found something positive in their campaign.

“It's hard to say right now because we just lost. We got put out in the first round of the playoffs. But for me, personally, I can say that I'm proud of myself a little bit, just coming back from the injury that I had, being able to come back. I feel like I'm a better player than I was before,” added the 25-year-old Dean.

He tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in last year's playoffs and was sidelined for several months. He returned in Week 6 this season.

Dean logged 55 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 10 games.