The Cleveland Browns have always had a great, albeit one-sided, rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, it gets a boost with the debut of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in Week 2 against the Birds. This Browns vs. Ravens game could be great, as it will be another AFC North slugfest. Likewise, this Browns-Ravens Week 2 preview gives some bold predictions. These Browns-Ravens bold predictions will use reason and analysis from the opening weekend, along with past performances.

The betting odds for this game have Baltimore favored by 11.5 points. Yet, there is a greater chance that it could also be a closer matchup than possible. It's worth noting that the Ravens are just 2-6 against the spread in their past eight games against the Browns. That indicates that these have generally been great games. It also highlights how there have been some surprises and some great plays.

This Browns vs. Ravens game could be no different. Namely, there could be some shocks that fans don't see coming. It could also turn out to be one of the best games of the weekend.

Harold Fannin Jr. leads the Browns in targets (again) and yards

Harold Fannin emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, to lead the Browns in targets (nine) in Week 1, overshadowing veteran tight end David Njoku. Fannin finished with seven receptions for 63 yards while also rushing once for three yards. Of course, Cleveland mostly threw the ball a lot because they just could not get anything going off the ground. Still, it was a sight to see, especially with Njoku getting six targets, with just three catches.

Anyone who watched Fannin play in college knows he was a stud. Significantly, he was excellent in his last rookie season for Bowling Green, catching 117 passes for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. Njoku will still be an option. However, Fannin displayed something in Week 1 that illustrated the team could trust him even more going forward. Despite the presence of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Njoku, Fannin could be the guy again, especially if he lines up in the slot to give Joe Flacco an easy option inside.

It could also open up the offense, as it did for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Ravens allowed Dalton Kinkaid to score a touchdown early in the game. Therefore, it allowed the Bills to open things up later. The Browns could apply the same strategy.

Zay Flowers struggles against the Browns

Zay Flowers had himself a game in Week 1, going off for seven catches on nine targets for 143 yards and a touchdown. Yet, there is always that doubt. Flowers had two games against the Browns last season. In the first game, he had seven receptions for 115 yards in a loss to the Browns. In the second, he had just one catch on two targets for 12 yards.

Flowers is one of the key players in a hot Ravens offense. However, that has not stopped him from having duds. Flowers has not scored a touchdown in his career against Cleveland. Also, he has had two games where he has gone under 60 yards. For whatever reason, this Cleveland secondary has done a good job containing him half the time.

The Ravens are also a running team. They like to run with Lamar Jackson, and they like to run with Derrick Henry. Ultimately, that is not going to change anytime soon, and the team will always run the ball whenever they get a chance. It's simply their identity. Unfortunately, it has a ripple effect on talented players like Flowers.

Browns vs. Ravens is the highest-scoring game of Week 2

When you look at this Browns-Ravens Week 2 preview, high scoring does not exactly come to mind, mainly because of Cleveland. Yet, it has happened before. Just two years ago, the Browns defeated the Ravens 33-31 on November 12, 2023, in a high-scoring thriller. While this team has destroyed the Browns before, the Ravens have also choked too many times recently.

Going back to that Browns vs. Ravens game in 2023, it's hard to forget that Baltimore had a huge lead then, too. The Ravens led 17-3 in the first quarter and 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Regardless, the Browns battled back to win the game. Joe Flacco may not be the greatest quarterback, especially at his age. Regardless, he can still chuck the ball deep and find receivers open when he needs to.

The Browns did not score many points last weekend against what was perceived as a bad Cincinnati defense. This week, they face a Baltimore defense that just blew a 40-25 fourth-quarter lead. While the Browns probably won't be scoring many points this season, they always seem to show up against the Ravens. Expect that to be the case again.