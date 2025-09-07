Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is moving closer to making his NFL debut. Momentum is building for Judkins to play against the Baltimore Ravens as the league continues its review of his off-field matter.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, met with the NFL regarding its investigation into an arrest in South Florida. Prosecutors declined to pursue charges. However, the NFL has continued its own review under the personal conduct policy. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a strong chance Judkins will be cleared to play when Cleveland travels to Baltimore.

The Browns signed Judkins to a four-year, $11.4 million fully guaranteed rookie contract after weeks of uncertainty tied to the legal situation. The deal made him the final member of the team’s draft class to officially join the roster. He was granted a two-week roster exemption, allowing him to practice while not counting toward the 53-man limit. That exemption is unrelated to the league’s disciplinary process. But it has given the team flexibility as Judkins gets up to speed.

A boost for the Browns' backfield

Cleveland’s rushing attack has been under scrutiny as the offense searches for consistency. The team has leaned on Jerome Ford while mixing in rookie Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders. Judkins, however, was drafted to be the centerpiece of the ground game. His absence has left questions about the Browns’ long-term offensive ceiling.

Judkins arrives in Cleveland with a decorated college résumé. He broke out at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State. Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards in his lone season with the Buckeyes and helped them win a national championship in 2024. His combination of power and speed was a key reason the Browns invested a second-round pick in him, projecting him as a future workhorse.

The possibility of Judkins making his debut against a division rival underscores how much his presence could reshape Cleveland’s offense. The Browns see him as a player capable of taking pressure off veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. It will also open opportunities for receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash.

While the league’s decision is still pending, the expectation is that Judkins could take the field soon. That represents an important turning point for the rookie and the Browns. Both are aiming to contend in a competitive AFC North.