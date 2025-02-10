The NFL season wrapped up on Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It was a dominant performance from the Eagles that wrapped up a memorable year, and the offseason is now upon us. The offseason is a time to rest for the players, and also the insiders, like former quarterback Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky discussed his future on Monday as there is some uncertainty regarding his future with ESPN.

Dan Orlovsky played in the NFL for over 10 years, and when his playing career ended, he shifted over to broadcasting. He noted on Monday's episode of First Take that he will be taking a break, and it sounds like there could be a chance that he doesn't return to ESPN.

“You guys know this is the end of the season for me, certainly for [Ryan Clark] as well,” Orlovsky said. “I’m taking a break, won’t be on TV for a long time. Just want to say to thank you to you guys, Stephen A., Molly [Qerim], Shannon [Sharpe] for a great season. I love you all. You never know what the future holds, but I’m taking a break. I’m sure R.C. is as well. So I just want to say thank you. I appreciate you guys so much.”

If Orlovsky knew for sure that he would be back with ESPN after his break, would he have still thanked all of his colleagues like that? Who knows, but it certainly has people questioning his future.

Another NFL analyst, Adam Schefter, recently discussed the rumors regarding Orlovsky as well. He thinks that Orlovsky could be thinking about going back to the NFL, this time as a coach.

“Dan’s been talking to some teams and seeing if there’s something that interests him and is worthwhile for him,” Schefter said during the Pat McAfee Show. “I think Dan aspires to be a head coach in time. And that’s what he’d like to do. And so he’s been talking to people to see if there’s a spot that would work for him. It’s not automatic. He does a great job on TV. Obviously he could stay in TV and do that for the rest of his career if that’s what he wanted. But I think at his core, I think he misses being part of a football team.”

It's unclear at the moment what Orlovsky will decide to do after this year, but a report from Front Office Sports notes that he apparently has some options.

“On the other hand, Orlovsky also has ‘options,' notes a source familiar with his situation,” the report states. “Rumors have been swirling that the 12-year NFL veteran will leave TV for a coaching position this offseason.”

Orlovsky played in the NFL from 2005-2017. He spent time with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams despite not making the final roster.

Dan Orlovsky could decide to continue his career in broadcasting with a different network, he could decide to make a move back to the NFL as a coach or he could stay put with his current gig at ESPN. This isn't just an important offseason for NFL players, but Orlovsky too.