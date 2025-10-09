After stunning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-28 home win last Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned heads anew with an intriguing move on Wednesday.

The Jags are reportedly acquiring defensive back Greg Newsome II from the Cleveland Browns via a trade, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Trade! The #Jaguars are sending CB Tyson Campbell to the #Browns for CB Greg Newsome, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Added Pelissero in via a separate X post: “Jacksonville also gets a 2026 6th-round pick and Cleveland gets a 2026 7th in the deal, which gives two highly drafted corners a change of scenery.”

The pick that's going to the Browns is the New York Jets' sixth-rounder in 2026, while the one headed to the Jaguars is the Philadelphia Eagles' seventh-rounder, also in 2026, as broken down by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 25-year-old Campbell has played his entire career in the NFL thus far with the Jaguars, who took him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as that year's 33rd overall pick. The former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback has six interceptions through 60 appearances in four-plus seasons with Jacksonville.

Newsome, on the other hand, is also just 25 years old. Taken in the first round (26th overall) by the Browns at the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Northwestern Wildcats star has three interceptions in 59 games with Cleveland.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Newsome will have on the Jaguars' defense, particularly on the secondary. On the season, Jacksonville is eighth in the league with just 20.0 points allowed per game. While the Jags are just 27th against the pass, with 250.4 passing yards surrendered per contest, they are leading the NFL through five weeks with 10 defensive interceptions, including Devin Lloyd's incredible pick-six off Mahomes.

The 4-1 Jaguars, who are on a three-game win streak, will next take on the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday at home.