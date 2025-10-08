The Jacksonville Jaguars got a banner win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Trevor Lawrence's late-game heroics were the x-factor in the contest, adding a feather to the young quarterback's cap. He has led Jacksonville to a 4-1 record, tied for the top spot in the AFC South. Even Lawrence's college coach, Clemson Tigers icon Dabo Swinney, offered his support.

Swinney has had a rough start to his football season for Clemson. The Tigers are outside the AP Top 25 and questions regarding his future have gotten louder and louder with each passing week. Despite the drama that follows him each year, Swinney has always supported his former players and their NFL careers. Lawrence is no different, receiving some love from the coach.

Swinney spoke to Clemson Insider writer Gavin Oliver about his former quarterback. According to him, Lawrence did a great job in a game that meant a lot to him, both as a player and a person.

Article Continues Below

“Trevor – that’s the game he needed,” Swinney said. “Monday Night Football against Mahomes. It’s his birthday. If you’re going to win it, you’re going to have to make some throws in [a tight window] and he did. He made some big-time plays. The throw to the Thomas kid on the side was a heck of a play. The throw over on the left side, that was a great play.”

Despite enduring struggles early in his career, Lawrence has earned the faith of Liam Coen and the Jaguars' coaching staff. He paid off their investment against the Chiefs, securing a dramatic 31-28 win. Coen said that the Jacksonville defense could use some work, but the offense did what it needed to do down the stretch. However, he and the team are happy for Lawrence.

Despite the win, the Jaguars face a challenging schedule this season. However, a win against Kansas City gives Lawrence and Co. the momentum they need to stay on top.