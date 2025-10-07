The Jacksonville Jaguars flipped from being down 14 to witnessing history. All thanks to Devin Lloyd on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes drove the visiting Chiefs down the field. He dropped back to pass inside the red zone. Except Lloyd stepped in front for this historic making interception.

PATRICK MAHOMES THROWS A PICK-6 👀 DEVIN LLOYD TAKES IT 99-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥pic.twitter.com/m1Wjd0K3or — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lloyd landed in Jaguars team history with the pick six. The Jaguars' public relations department revealed the feat Lloyd hit on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Devin Lloyd leads the NFL in takeaways (five) and interceptions (four). His four interceptions are the most in team history by a linebacker in a single season,” The Jaguars PR department posted.

Jaguars rally behind Devin Lloyd, Trevor Lawrence vs. Chiefs

Jacksonville, again, faced being routed by the Chiefs in going down by two touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence sparked the rally on his birthday, though.

The Jaguars' franchise quarterback first fed Travis Hunter the ball to ignite the comeback. The rookie put Chiefs defenders on skates with his feet.

Travis Hunter in primetime putting Chiefs defenders on skates 🛼pic.twitter.com/v1rvZmS5EO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

Lawrence's first TD pass came via this dot to Parker Washington.

Trevor Lawrence with a DOT to Parker Washington for the Jaguars TD 🙌 Jacksonville finally gets on the board!pic.twitter.com/WohEv6uqNX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

Lawrence then faced five incoming rushers. Every wide receiver got blanketed by a Chiefs defender. Lawrence called his own number to score his first rushing touchdown of the season and tied the game up. He also scored the ground-based TD on his 26th birthday.

Lloyd's interception return gave the Jags their first lead of the evening. But the Chiefs responded back on a Kareem Hunt touchdown run.

Kareem Hunt WOULD NOT be denied for the Chiefs TD 😤pic.twitter.com/z8KBJbmcvL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

Jacksonville led 24-21 with two minutes to go after Cam Little booted a 52-yard attempt. K.C got a late touchdown in with Hunt punching it in for the second time — this one with under 1:50 left.

Then Lawrence regained his footing after briefly falling, yet gathered himself and scored from one-yard out to lead 31-28 with 30 seconds left.