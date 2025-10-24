NFL Week 8 is here before we knew it and the season's first half has not disappointed, providing for memorable moments and the highs and lows that come with each season. Taking a look at this upcoming Week 8 clash, we'll make some bold predictions for when the New York Jets (0-7) look for their first win against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) defending home field.

The New York Jets continued their winless streak with a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Failing to score a touchdown for a second-straight week, the window for head coach Aaron Glenn and his team to get on the board is closing. They'll have a chance to do so as the underdogs once again on the road.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming in off a massive 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second week with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco threw for three touchdowns in his first win as a Bengal, reigniting this passing game and giving receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the chance to shine once again. They'll hope to keep that momentum rolling in this game.

Jets vs. Bengals Bold Predictions – Week 8, 2025

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores two touchdowns, again.

Despite all the changes and uncertainties at the quarterback position, Ja'Marr Chase has remained as one of the most dangerous threats to opposing NFL defenses. In his last three games, Ja'Marr Chase has totaled four touchdowns on receiving lines of 101-94-161. His most recent game against the Steelers saw a franchise record and career-high 16 receptions, immediately making Chase the go-to option for veteran Joe Flacco.

Furthermore, Jets' Sauce Gardner is officially ruled out for Week 8, offering a serious gap in the New York secondary that could see both Chase and Higgins find the openings. The Jets' defense is allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards to offenses this season, but they've given up the fifth-most passing touchdowns with 13 – this game is the perfect opportunity for Chase to feast in the red zone and pick up two touchdowns again this season since last doing it against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Jets' Breece Hall (questionable) finally finds the end zone.

While the status of the bold prediction is still rather up in the air, Jets' RB Breece Hall managed to practice fully on Friday, shedding a positive light on his ‘questionable' designation with a knee injury. Hall should be able to go in Week 8 against a Bengals' defense that's allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the season.

Despite the 0-7 start, Breece Hall has remained ‘motivated' to produce as one of the leaders of this offense. Without Garrett Wilson in the lineup and inconsistencies at quarterback, Hall becomes the most valuable offensive weapon for the Jets in this matchup.

Article Continues Below

Hall has been wildly effective this season with two 100-yard rushing games already, including 30 or more receiving yards in four games. However, it hasn't translated to a single touchdown and the Jets' could seriously use the points given their recent performances. I expect Breece Hall to finally find the end zone in this game as the entire offense hinges on his shoulders.

Aaron Glenn and the Jets get their first win soon, but not this week.

As it stands, five of the Jets' 10 remaining games are against teams below .500, including the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins who both have just one win. With the anticipation of WR Garrett Wilson and DB Sauce Gardner returning in the near future, the Jets could still avoid a winless season if their most important players can get healthy.

However, there are just too many injuries at the moment and it seems as though they're catching this Cincinnati team on the upswing. Quarterback Joe Flacco will do a great job of managing the game and getting the ball to Ja'Marr Chase, so don't expect this to be the week where the New York Jets find their first win.

Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor will both play QB for the Jets

Head Coach Aaron Glenn hasn't shared much with the media on who will start at quarterback in Week 8 following a lackluster performance from veteran Tyrod Taylor. The switch comes following 45-yard passing day from Justin Fields against the Broncos, but it's clear neither player has been able to make a noticeable impact for this offense.

Aaron Glenn and his staff may have to get creative in using both quarterbacks in different passing and rushing situations. Justin Fields has shown massive upside as a ball carrier while Tyrod Taylor is the better game manager. The Jets' could see some benefits in deploying both players in option sets with Breece Hall. At this point, nothing is off the table and it wouldn't hurt to try something new.