Week 8 of the NFL season is already here and the first half of the season has already seen it's twists and turns, making for one of the more wide-open races for the Lombardi Trophy we've seen in recent memory. Taking a look at this upcoming Week 8 clash, we'll give you some bold predictions when the Miami Dolphins (1-6) visit the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) with both teams looking to bounce back from recent losses.

The Miami Dolphins come in following a disastrous 31-6 Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The offense failed to score a touchdown and they've been spiraling in the wrong direction. Their only win has come against the winless New York Jets and they have yet to win a football game on the road. They come into this game as the underdogs once again looking to salvage their season.

The Atlanta Falcons fell 20-10 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, another tough day for their offense facing an inspired defense. Prior to the loss, they rode back-to-back wins over the Commanders and Bills, so this Falcons squad is due for another big win to put them on the right side of .500 – this matchup against the Dolphins will be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Heading into this game, the Atlanta Falcons are favored to win at home by 7.5 points. The implied game total for both teams has been set at 44.5, making for one of the lower-scoring matchups of NFL Week 8. Referring to our Week 8 injury report, here's what we can expect ahead of this game.

Dolphins vs. Falcons Bold Predictions – Week 8, 2025

Dolphins' Head Coach Mike McDaniel can't escape the hot seat.

Based on recent reports from ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini, she believes coach Mike McDaniel has effectively “lost control” of the situation in Miami. The Dolphins have face serious adversity this season with the loss of WR Tyreek Hill, TE Darren Waller landing on IR right when his season was looking up, and the constant talk surrounding their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Understandably, Mike McDaniel has been frustrated with the results and with all questions coming back to him as the coach, there's a clear disconnect between him and the media during some of his press conferences. While he looks to preserve his position, Dolphins' ownership continues to back McDaniel with confident as they believe he can still turn things around.

Unless the Miami Dolphins can put together a much better performance than what we've seen from recent weeks, a 1-7 record through this point would seriously put McDaniels' position in question. By the same token, an upset win would instill a great deal of confidence in the team's direction for the rest of the season.

The Atlanta Falcons win, big.

After holding the San Francisco 49ers offense to 20 points in a loss and the Buffalo Bills to 14 points in a win, this Falcons' defensive unit will be looking to sink their teeth into a Dolphins' offense with the most (12) giveaways in the NFL. Furthermore, the Falcons' defense ranks fifth league-wide with nine total takeaways – expect their secondary to be flying around and their defensive front looking to strip the ball.

The Falcons have also shown their offensive capabilities this season behind one of the league's best backs in Bijan Robinson and a renewed passing game behind Michael Penix Jr. Planning to play through a minor injury in Week 8, Penix should be in-line for a big performance after his offense struggled against the 49ers. Don't be surprise if the Falcons run away with this game early, earning some of their starters additional rest.

Bijan Robinson rushes for 200 yards vs. Dolphins

Already notching 170 rushing yards (238 all-purpose) against the Buffalo Bills this season, the 200-yard rushing game is certainly within reach for a talented player like Bijan Robinson. The last player to do so was actually Dolphins' star RB De'Von Achane in 2023 when he rushed for 203 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Robinson is a massive focal point in the Falcons' passing attack, but the Dolphins have actually been decent against opposing air attacks this season, allowing the 11th-fewest passing yards per game (203.9). Furthermore, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. playing through injury, the Falcons could lean on their running game and Robinson as their offensive workhorse in this game.

This is all because the Miami Dolphins rank last in rushing defense this season, allowing an average of 159.3 yards per game to opposing teams. With how explosive Robinson has been throughout his career in breaking through the second level of defenses, don't be surprised if he can break a few long runs and put himself right there for a career day running the football.