Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the new king of rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks in NFL history.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player broke his tie with former Carolina Panthers superstar signal-caller Cam Newton on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, as his rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter gave him his 76th career score on the ground.

Josh Allen DOES IT HIMSELF for his 76th career rushing TD 😤 The most by a QB in NFL history!

pic.twitter.com/KOE8uvLyBP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allen's eight-yard scramble to the end zone capped a 15-play drive and gave the Bills a 16-point lead after veteran kicker Matt Prater's successful extra-point attempt.

Allen tied Newton in Week 11 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, where he uncorked three rushing touchdowns. He was not able to rush for a touchdown in Week 12's upset loss at the hands of the Houston Texans on the road, but it was just a matter of time before he ascended to the top of the all-time rushing touchdowns list in his position.

Article Continues Below

Now, it's just about adding more to his rushing TD output, and at just 29 years old, there should be a lot more celebrations in the end zone coming for the Wyoming Cowboys football program product.

Allen, however, is not without a contemporary threat to his new record. Philadelphia Eagles dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently third all-time in the league with 63 rushing touchdowns.

As for the Bills, they ended up crushing the Steelers to the tune of a 26-7 score to bounce back from their loss to the Texans successfully.

Allen and the Bills are now 8-4 and will next face AFC rivals Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 14.