A new campaign has been launched between the NFL and Abercrombie & Fitch, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is among the players highlighted.

The commercial for the new partnership includes a trio of wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, and Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

Abercrombie & Fitch becomes the NFL's first-ever fashion partner. The partnership is a multi-year deal, and they will likely continue to highlight various athletes in their commercials.

Christian McCaffrey's ninth season in the NFL

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs through an obstacle course during the second day of training camp.
McCaffrey is already heading into his ninth season in the NFL. He was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He played college football at Stanford from 2014 to 2016.

His first season with the Panthers was a success. McCaffrey rushed for 435 yards and two touchdowns, and he added another 651 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Two years later, McCaffrey had his breakthrough. In 2019, McCaffrey rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also had over 1,000 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

He earned First-team All-Pro honors and was named to his first Pro Bowl. McCaffrey would be traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season. His season picked up once he was traded, as he logged 746 yards and six touchdowns with the 49ers in 11 games.

The following year, McCaffrey was once again named First-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. He led the NFL with 1,459 yards on the ground. He also scored 14 rushing touchdowns. McCaffrey had 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

However, despite his 2023 success, McCaffrey's 2024 season would be disappointing. He would only play in four games due to injury, and he only had 146 rushing yards in those outings. He failed to score a single touchdown in the regular season.

