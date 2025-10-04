The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a statement following an incident early Saturday that left former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports color commentator Mark Sanchez hospitalized with stab wounds. The altercation occurred near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m. on October 4.

According to the IMPD, officers responded to reports of a “physical disturbance” involving two adult males. The department confirmed that one man suffered lacerations while the other sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe the confrontation was an isolated incident between the two individuals rather than a random act of violence.

Both men involved have been identified, though neither is a local resident, according to the police. The department noted that Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing their investigation and have obtained video footage related to the case.

“IMPD is investigating a physical disturbance that happened near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, 2025, around 12:30 a.m. The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence,” the department said in its official statement.

Statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the situation that resulted in Mark Sanchez being stabbed and hospitalized: pic.twitter.com/uxIQ3AhIDY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025

The statement continued, “Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have renewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.”

Mark Sanchez hospitalized after stabbing in Indianapolis

As is standard procedure, the department stated that it would not release the names of those involved unless an arrest is made or charges are filed.

“It is the practice of IMPD Public Affairs Office to not identify victims or suspects in incidents, unless the suspect is arrested, charged, or being sought,” the statement concluded.

TMZ first reported the incident on Saturday, confirming that Sanchez had been stabbed and rushed to a local hospital. The 38-year-old, best known for his playing career with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and other NFL teams, has been part of FOX Sports’ NFL broadcast team since retiring from professional football in 2019.

FOX Sports also released a statement expressing gratitude for the medical care Sanchez received and asking for privacy for the family.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” FOX Sports said in a statement shared on its public relations X account. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

As of Saturday evening, Sanchez was reported to be in stable condition. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the incident and is expected to forward its findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review.