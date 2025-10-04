Former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports color commentator Mark Sanchez was stabbed on Saturday in Indianapolis and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to TMZ Sports. Police reported to the scene after receiving a call for two injured people in the downtown area at 12:30 a.m. The status of the other individual is unknown at this time. There is also no information available detailing what led to the attack.

Thankfully, Sanchez's place of employment revealed that he is now stable and recovering in the hospital.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” FOX Sports said in a statement, per the company's public relations X account. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez, a former first-round draft pick who was the starting QB when the New York Jets appeared in back-to-back AFC Championship games in 2010 and 2011, is in town to broadcast Sunday afternoon's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. His colleagues will surely have some on-air words to express in the aftermath of this violent act.

The 38-year-old has smoothly transitioned to the broadcast booth since retiring in 2019. In addition to the Jets, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Sanchez shined at USC before entering the NFL, leading the program to a 12-1 campaign and Rose Bowl victory in 2008. The last time either the Trojans or Jets were truly relevant, he was the one taking snaps under center.

Beyond his accolades or the insight and enthusiasm he adds to the broadcast booth, Mark Sanchez is a husband and father. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery. And hopefully, the police will soon have answers to provide regarding the stabbing.