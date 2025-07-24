After 17 seasons in the league, most players would be content to ride off into retirement. Not Nick Folk. At 40 years old, the veteran kicker is preparing for one more run and is actively seeking a spot on an NFL roster for what would be his 18th season.

Folk and his agents, Michael Hoffman and Gary Uberstine, recently sent a video to general managers across the league. The footage shows Folk back in action, healthy and confident, following a groin injury that cut his 2024 season short. The message was simple—he is ready to kick again, and still one of the most reliable options available.

This comeback attempt is not just about nostalgia. Over the past two seasons, Folk has been the most accurate kicker in the NFL. In 2023, he converted 29 of 30 field goals. In 2024, he followed that with a 21-of-22 performance. Both years, he led the league in field goal percentage. That type of consistency is hard to ignore.

Folk’s groin injury last season came late in the year while he was with the Tennessee Titans. The injury forced him to miss the final games of the season and left questions about whether his career had come to a close. But according to his team, he has fully recovered. The video sent to teams was meant to prove exactly that.

Throughout his career, Folk has built a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable legs. He entered the NFL in 2007 as a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. As a rookie, he earned Pro Bowl honors and quickly established himself as a trustworthy kicker under pressure.

After three seasons in Dallas, Folk signed with the New York Jets where he played from 2010 to 2016. He became the second all-time leading scorer in Jets history and delivered numerous game-winners during his time in New York. From there, he moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and after a short hiatus, found a second wind with the New England Patriots.

In New England, Folk revitalized his career. He became a steady force for the Patriots, leading the NFL in scoring in 2021 and connecting on a career-best 36 field goals that season. Then came the move to Tennessee where he broke the Titans' franchise record for single-season field goal accuracy.

Across 17 seasons, Folk has made 403 of 478 field goal attempts, an accuracy rate of over 84 percent. His longest made field goal is a 56-yarder. He has played in 242 NFL games and racked up more than 1,700 points.

Despite his age of 40, Folk’s performance in recent years proves he is far from finished. His technique, game awareness, and mental toughness have made him a weapon for every team he has joined. Now, he is asking for one more chance to show he still belongs.

With training camps in full swing and preseason games just around the corner, several teams may find themselves in need of a veteran kicker. Whether due to injury, inconsistency, or competition, the door is always open for someone with Folk’s resume and reliability.

His career has been defined by clutch moments, long-range accuracy, and a calm presence under pressure. And now, Folk is hoping to write one final chapter. He is not looking for a farewell tour; he is looking for a job.

The next few weeks will determine whether a team takes that chance. If they do, they are not just getting a kicker with experience. They are getting a player who has spent nearly two decades proving why he belongs in the NFL. And he is not done yet.