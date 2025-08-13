Rumors swirled on Tuesday after a fake report claimed that Odell Beckham Jr. was officially retiring. Since then, the veteran wideout addressed the rumors, calling them completely false. Now, on Wednesday, it sounds like Beckham is gaining some interest from NFL teams with the preseason in full swing.

Reports indicate that several organizations are potentially pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The 32-year-old wide receiver plans to play in the 2025-26 campaign.

“Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams and plans to play somewhere in 2025, per source. As OBJ posted himself, he is not retiring, and he continues to train in anticipation of being on the field soon.”

No NFL teams were named in the report. Considering Odell Beckham Jr. is a veteran of the sport, chances are he'd prefer a possible playoff contender. On the other hand, he could largely benefit from playing for a team with a young quarterback prospect who is adjusting at the professional level.

Only time will tell which team, or teams, are possibly in the mix for the three-time Pro Bowler. The last time Odell Beckham Jr. took the field was in the 2024-25 season, where he played nine games for the Miami Dolphins. However, it wasn't the most successful year for Beckham, as he only recorded 55 receiving yards.

It's been a rough go for Beckham in the last five seasons, as he has failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark since the 2019-20 campaign. He hasn't even surpassed the 600-yard mark in that period either, as injuries have largely plagued the back half of his career.

But with a fresh new start with the right organization, the former superstar wide receiver could make a comeback in the NFL. Look for Odell Beckham Jr. rumors to ramp up in the coming weeks as the regular season approaches.