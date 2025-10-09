The NFL Pro Bowl Games have slowly turned into an event that people ignore. The history of the Pro Bowl event is long, but players don't seem to worry about those votes. Players stopped taking the game seriously, so the NFL removed the game and turned it into a bunch of mini-games.

This event would always be the week before the Super Bowl. Now, according to NFL insiders, the Pro Bowl may be moved to the same week as the Super Bowl and in the same city.

“The NFL is planning to move the annual Pro Bowl Games to the Super Bowl market each year, sources said, where the all-star exhibition would become part of the ever-expanding Super Bowl week festivities.”

The NFL spoke on the matter as well, saying that more information will be released soon.

“We’ll share more in the coming weeks, but our focus is a best-in-class all-star event that celebrates the league’s top players, deepens fan engagement and spotlights flag football — especially in light of confirming player participation in the LA28 Olympic Games,” an NFL spokesperson said.”

Gaining fan interest is the NFL's biggest priority. As said above, players and fans have stopped caring about the Pro Bowl. If these games are going to be in the same city and same weekend as the Super Bowl, then that may help gain more interaction. Whichever city hosts the Super Bowl knows how big a moment it is, beyond just the most-watched sports event of the year. Many fans will flood The Bay Area this February, and many restaurants, stores, clubs, and parties will be filled with people.

This change could attract maximum attention as everybody invests in the Super Bowl when it is on. The international viewers are increasing as well, as Bad Bunny will be the Halftime Show performer.