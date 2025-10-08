The decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show is not popular amongst all, including NFL legend Eric Dickerson.

Speaking to TMZ, the legendary NFL running back was asked about having Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 60 halftime show performer. He was blunt with his criticism of the move and the NFL's “political crap,” even claiming he didn't know who the rapper was. However, he is not surprised by the move, calling the NFL “ultra corrupt” and more “crooked than the federal government.”

Dickerson took issue with some of Bad Bunny's comments about the United States, telling him to “keep his ass in Puerto Rico,” if he doesn't like what's going on here.

NFL legend Eric Dickerson says Bad Bunny should 'keep his ass in Puerto Rico'

He was then reminded that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. “I know, but still, if he don't like the US, don't come here to perform,” Dickerson said.

“I heard some stuff he said about the United States. I'm from the US, I love my country. If you don't like the United States, get your ass out of here, don't come over here,” he definitively said.

Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show in February 2026

Like him or not, Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, following up Kendrick Lamar's iconic performance in 2025.

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026. It is being broadcast by NBC and will also be available on Peacock.

Previously, Bad Bunny made an appearance during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 54 halftime show in 2020. So, this will mark his second performance at the Super Bowl.

This will mark his first performance in the United States since May 2024. He toured North America during his Most Wanted Tour in 2024. However, his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour did not include any dates in the United States.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will continue past Super Bowl 60. It is set to conclude with a European leg. The last planned date is in Brussels, Belgium, on July 22, 2026.