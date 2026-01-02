There are still things to be decided for the NFL postseason, including the Ravens-Steelers showdown. Also, the Seahawks and 49ers have a big game. But in the jumbled playoff mess, there’s no team that experts wholeheartedly want to ride as a lock-solid prediction to win it all. However, here are three teams with massive chances of reaching the Super Bowl, and why others can’t hang.

To make this easier, we’re going to give the final two playoff spots to the favorites. That means the Buccaneers in the NFC, and the Ravens in the AFC. That will cut down on the clutter, which is all it is for those fringe teams.

Here’s the formula: We’re combining quarterbacks, sacks, and head coaches to help us navigate the choppy seas. If a team has a top quarterback along with a defense that can pressure the passer, that’s what we’re looking for. And the head coach boost matters as well.

No. 1 — Philadelphia Eagles

Say what you want about Jalen Hurts and this offense. But let’s look at the cold, hard numbers.

In 2024, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 starts. This year, Hurts has thrown for 3,224 yards with 25 touchdowns and six picks in 16 starts.

Those latter numbers say Hurts will be fine for the postseason. Plus, Hurts isn’t even listening to the criticism noise, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com.

“It’s who I am,” Hurts said on Tuesday. “It’s my focus. This isn’t my first rodeo. Very unprecedented journey to be here. But unprecedented is unprecedented.”

Part two is the Eagles' ability to get to the passer. For the first 12 weeks of the season, they struggled to get sacks. But over the last four games, they have 7, 4, 2, and 5. Plus, the Eagles rank No. 4 in the NFL for pressures. They stand No. 6 in pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Any NFC team that thinks the Eagles are vulnerable might be correct in a sense. But overall, this is the best combination of quarterback/pass rush/coach in the NFL. Nick Sirianni gives the Eagles an Andy Reid-like edge in the playoffs.

No. 2 — Los Angeles Rams

Yes, the Rams have lost two straight games. They may look like they’re teetering on the brink.

However, Matthew Stafford has been unstoppable with both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the field. And Adams is expected to be back for the playoffs.

Yes, outscoring other teams in the playoffs is indeed a shaky road. But the Rams still rank No. 10 in the NFL in sacks. And they are No. 5 in the league with 338 pressures. Their PFF pass-rush grade is No. 5 in the league at 82.4.

You could even make a case that the Rams are even more dangerous than the Eagles because of Stafford versus Hurts.

Also, Sean McVay is the type of coach who can lift a team in the postseason. If you remember last year, no team came closer to beating the Eagles than McVay and the Rams.

No. 3 — Denver Broncos

There are some things to consider here. First, Bo Nix isn’t the glowing example of a guy who is ready for playoff success. However, he’s 23-10 in his NFL career. Also, the Broncos won 11 games in a row this year. That matters.

A big part of the Broncos’ stature comes from the defense. They are No. 1 in the NFL with 377 pressures. They lead the NFL, by a fairly wide margin, with 64 sacks.

Also, they have a proven head coach in Sean Payton, who knows how to win the postseason.

If you only considered defense and head coach, the Broncos would be No. 1. However, with Nix at quarterback, they drop to No. 3 and will have to prove themselves in the postseason.

Still, Nix has been tough when the team has needed him, according to the Broncos’ YouTube page via denversports.com.

“I think probably since the first Vegas game, really happy with the way Bo has been progressing,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “You’re always trying to ascend, and that becomes even more urgent as the playoffs start.

“I think his patience in the pocket has improved. Keeping in his base, not running early when he doesn’t have to. I think that’s been a big improvement.”

Here’s why the other teams fall short

No. 4 — Houston Texans

This is a tough team to analyze. They have the league’s best defense, No. 3 in pressures, and No. 5 in sacks. The quarterback and coach combination of

CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have won a couple of playoff games.

The Texans qualify as a top-three sleeper, but they will have to prove it.

No. 5 — Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills are battle tested for the playoffs. They’re in great shape there. However, they are average in pressures and sacks. Allen will have to find a way to overcome those issues.

No. 6 — San Francisco 49ers

They are great at QB and head coach. But they can’t generate pressure against the opposing QB. That’s why they needed 42 points to barely beat the Bears.

No. 7 — New England Patriots

Drake Maye has no postseason track record. Mike Vrabel has only two career postseason wins. And the pass rush is No. 12 in pressures and No. 23 in sacks.

No. 8 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Has Trevor Lawrence turned the corner? It’s hard to fully get behind him. Also, Liam Coen is a rookie coach. And while the Jaguars have the sixth-most pressures in the league, they don’t finish and are tied for No. 22 in sacks.

No. 9 — Seattle Seahawks

The history of Sam Darnold in big games is scary bad. And Mike Macdonald is a young coach. But there’s nothing wrong with the pass rush (No. 2 in pressures and No. 7 in sacks).

No. 10 — Los Angeles Chargers

They are mediocre in pressures and middle of the pack in sacks. They seem to have the needed QB, but Justin Herbert has never won a playoff game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh anchors this ranking.

No. 11 — Chicago Bears

Young quarterback, rookie head coach, and a non-existent pass rush. That makes the Bears an unlikely postseason success story. The Bears are No. 31 in QB pressures.

No. 12 — Baltimore Ravens

With a 13-11 playoff record, John Harbaugh has proven himself. However, Lamar Jackson is only 3-5. And he’s often fallen short — or been hurt — for big games. The defense ranks low in pressures and is No. 29 in the NFL in sacks.

No. 13 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield hasn’t done much in the postseason. Todd Bowles has one postseason win. Still, the pass rush is good, ranking No. 7 in pressures.

No. 14 — Green Bay Packers

The Packers didn’t get many sacks before Micah Parsons went out. Plus, Jordan Love has just one playoff win. And Matt LaFleur hasn’t proven he can win when it counts most.