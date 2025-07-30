Jon Gruden has recently stated that he wants to coach in the NFL once again. However, he is currently going through a legal battle with the league that is causing a bit of a holdup on the situation. Despite that, rumors are speculating that some teams did reach out to him for a coordinator role this offseason.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network claimed that he knew of several teams that at least thought about offering Jon Gruden a coordinator job. Rapoport did not specify which teams are involved in the rumors.

“I'm sure there was some interest. I haven't heard any team particularly try to hire him as a head coach. I did know there were some teams that thought about hiring him as a coordinator,” said Rapoport about Jon Gruden. “Which, like how would you, it would be hard to have a better hire than that as a coordinator.”

Gruden, who is 61 years old, remains without a coaching gig in the NFL. Instead, he is currently making content with Barstool Sports and seems to be doing fine with that opportunity for the time being. But perhaps Jon Gruden will emerge as a possible head coaching candidate next offseason.

The legal battle he is in with the league is over the disclosure of e-mails that contained offensive language. It's a situation that led to Jon Gruden resigning from the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job in the middle of the 2021 season. Only time will tell if the former Super Bowl-winning head coach will get another head coaching opportunity in the NFL.

With his future in the NFL up in the air, there is a chance Gruden turns to college football for a head coaching opportunity down the road. Although Jon Gruden has only ever been a head coach at the professional level, he could switch things up and coach a college program if teams around the league don't offer him the job he's looking for.