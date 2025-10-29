As Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is involved in trade speculation, there are other teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, that have been connected to the pass rusher. With the Bengals' defensive playmaker dealing with a hip injury, this NFL insider brings up another team that could potentially be a trade suitor.

In the latest football column by ESPN, Jeremy Fowler would answer the talking point of the chances that Hendrickson is traded before the trade deadline or at all. Fowler would say that the Indianapolis Colts “make a ton of sense” as a team that is currently set to compete at a 7-1 record, plus there is some connection as a reunion could be had with former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

“Complicating matters is a hip injury that has compromised Hendrickson's past two weeks on the field, though that injury is not considered serious and Hendrickson should be full-go for the stretch run, be it for Cincinnati or someone else,” Fowler wrote. “The Colts make a ton of sense as a contending team that could be the proverbial ‘one player away.' It would also represent a reunion between Hendrickson and former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, now running the defense in Indianapolis.”

Bengals have “rebuffed” trade talks regarding Trey Hendrickson

While Hendrickson was originally good to go for the Bengals against the New York Jets on Sunday, he would eventually be ruled out, but the injury doesn't appear to be long-term and likely wouldn't impact his game this season. There's no doubt that teams will be calling about Hendrickson, though at the moment, the team has “rebuffed trade inquiries,” as Fowler said.

“Up to this point, the Bengals have rebuffed trade inquiries, and sources have maintained that Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson right now,” Fowler wrote. “The Cowboys and 49ers are among the interested teams, though San Francisco made a move for a pass rusher Tuesday night.”

“The question becomes: Will the Bengals' win-loss record change things? A loss to Chicago on Sunday would drop Cincinnati to 3-6. The AFC North should remain wide open for a while — an 8-9 or 9-8 record might be good enough this season — so perhaps the Bengals cling to that hope and retain their premier edge rusher,” Fowler continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Hendrickson and if he's dealt to another team by the deadline, which is on Nov. 4.