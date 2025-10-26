The Cincinnati Bengals entered the second half of their Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets with a 24-13 lead. While they are looking for their fourth win of the season and second with Joe Flacco, they will be without a key defender. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is out for the game with a hip injury, per a team announcement.

DE Trey Hendrickson has a right hip injury. He has been declared out. pic.twitter.com/OJoRf7X6lA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hendrickson did not play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hip injury. While Cincinnati's defense has struggled for much of the past three seasons, Hendrickson has been a bright spot. Without their top edge rusher, the Bengals' defense will have to stop the winless Jets to get back to .500.

Hendrickson was the center of contract drama during Bengals training camp. He finally agreed to a one-year deal that could bring his time in Cincinnati to an end after this season. But with newfound hope for the season with Flacco under center, Hendrickson will be leaned on for the rest of the season.

The Bengals' defense dominated the first half, stopping a fourth-down try on the first drive and forcing a punt on the second drive. They allowed 13 points in the second quarter, but still held the lead. In the five drives he participated in, Hendrickson tallied just one tackle.

If the Bengals beat the Jets on Sunday, they will be 4-4 with a chance to win the AFC North. The Steelers are 4-2 heading into a tough Sunday night battle with the Green Bay Packers. For any chance to make noise down the stretch and get Joe Burrow into important games, the Bengals need their defense to step up. That starts with Hendrickson, who is playing for a contract.

The Jets and Bengals head into the fourth quarter with Cincinnati up 15 points. Will Hendrickson's absence be key to the result?