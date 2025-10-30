The Indianapolis Colts are one of the best stories in the NFL so far this season. Indy is 7-1 heading into Week 9 and could be buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4th. Perhaps they could add some reinforcements on defense ahead of a potential playoff run.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra paired teams and players ahead of the trade deadline in a recent article. He suggested that the Colts acquire two Bengals defenders to reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Patra believes linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt could provide necessary depth for the rest of the season.

“I’m lumping two Bengals together because they could make sense for depth adds in a reunion with Lou Anarumo,” Patra wrote on Wednesday. “Wilson has seen his role reduced in Cincy, but he would be a playmaker Anarumo can trust in the middle of the defense. Likewise, Taylor-Britt was benched for a spell after ineffective play.”

Wilson requested a trade last week, which makes this scenario even more possible.

He can still play at a high level, but the Bengals have decided to play rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. ahead of him.

That would not be the case in Indy, as he would slot in nicely next to former teammate Germaine Pratt and Zaire Franklin in their base defense. Wilson has great coverage skills, so he could play on third downs as well.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Britt could provide much-needed depth at cornerback with Charvarius Ward and several other defensive backs on injured reserve.

Bengals listed as team that should “deal players for picks” ahead of deadline

Patra is not the only one to suggest that Cincinnati could be seller at the trade deadline.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed the Bengals as a team that “should probably deal players for picks” ahead of the deadline. Barnwell cited last week's loss to the Jets as one reason why Cincinnati may not be able to rescue their season.

“After losing to the Jets on Sunday, the Bengals fell to 3-5,” Barnwell wrote. “Their playoff odds per the FPI fell to 12%, a figure that is only partially informed by the toe injury to Joe Burrow, whose timetable for return is still unclear.”

He highlighted Taylor-Britt as a player who could fetch a good return.

“Given how many teams are desperate for cornerback help right now, director of player personnel Duke Tobin should be trying to find a home for Taylor-Britt, who will also be a free agent after the year,” Barnwell concluded.

It will be fascinating to see if the Bengals shed some talent at the trade deadline next week.