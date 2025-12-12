The 2026 WNBA season doesn't tip off until May. However, that isn't stopping reporters from asking Angel Reese about her plans for the upcoming campaign. The Chicago Sky star shared a rather blunt response about her stance with the organization.

Reese, who will be 24 years old in May, claimed that she plans on playing for the Sky because she is still under contract, according to Willie G. Ramirez of ESPN. The question was asked by Alissa Hirsh of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I'm under contract, so yes, I plan on returning to the Sky,” said Angel Reese.

The former No. 7 overall pick in the 20254 WNBA Draft is currently signed to a three-year, $324,383 rookie contract that comes with a fourth-year team option. The upcoming 2026 campaign will be Reese's third year in the league.

However, Angel Reese cannot negotiate a new contract until the WNBA either lets the current CBA expire or renegotiates a new deal with the CBA. The current CBA is set to expire on January 9, 2026. So, depending on how those talks go, Reese may have to wait some time before she and her agent can strike a new contract.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.