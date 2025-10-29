Some player-team fits in the NFL seem too perfect to be true, but a lot of these fits can't be made a reality without a trade. Luckily, the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. Teams are already wheeling and dealing, but the action will only pick up in the days and hours leading up to 4 p.m. ET on November 4. Check out the gallery here to see five trade proposals that would make too much sense for both hypothetical parties involved.

Jakobi Meyers reunites with the team he started with

New England Patriots receive: Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 third-round pick

Jakobi Meyers went undrafted in 2019 and landed with the New England Patriots. Originally just a complementary piece, Meyers showed the potential to be a significant contributor as his Patriots' tenure went on, and he has proven himself as a key player with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his time in Las Vegas could be coming to a close.

Meyers requested a trade during the offseason. Although the Raiders denied that request, they are now seemingly open to moving the receiver now that their season hasn't gone as planned. Reports suggest it will take a big package to get Meyers, especially because the Raiders would be okay receiving a compensatory draft pick if he were to leave in free agency. A third-rounder from the Patriots could get a deal done, though.

The Patriots would welcome a reunion with Meyers because they've burst onto the scene as championship contenders this year. Even after a huge spending spree in the offseason, the Patriots shouldn't be done adding to the roster, especially when it comes to giving Drake Maye weapons.

Maye has had an MVP-caliber season despite the fact that his receiving corps is quite underwhelming. Meyers would come in and immediately be the top dog in the receiver room, which would open up the Patriots' offense even more.

The Colts add a former sack leader

Indianapolis Colts receive: Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 last season. He almost immediately became a trade candidate because the Cincinnati Bengals showed little desire to give him a new contract. Hendrickson was allowed to pursue a trade in the offseason, but nothing came to fruition.

His presence on the Bengals' defense hasn't prevented that unit from being one of the worst in the NFL this season. With Joe Burrow missing extended time and the Bengals' defense continuously costing the team games, the Bengals may look harder into a trade, especially because they never show much desire to pay their players. Hendrickson is a free agent at season's end.

The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, have been the most pleasant surprise in the NFL this season. Daniel Jones has been revitalised, Jonathan Taylor is playing like an MVP, and the defense is all around impressive. The Colts could use a boost in the pass rush as they try to cement their case as Super Bowl contenders, though.

Hendrickson's pass-rushing prowess would fit perfectly in Indianapolis. While he will likely fall short of the 17.5 sack mark that he hit in each of the past two seasons, Hendrickson's ability to get after the quarterback could be enough to get the Colts over the hump. The cherry on top is that the Colts' defensive coordinator is Lou Anarumo, who was the Bengals' defensive coordinator while Hendrickson was thriving in previous seasons.

Steelers get Aaron Rodgers a new deep threat

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins receive: 2026 second-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers were smart to add DK Metcalf in the offseason. Aaron Rodgers is only getting older, so the quarterback could use all the help he can get. Pittsburgh wasn't smart to then send George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers doesn't have the killer arm strength he once had, but he could still use another pass catcher, especially one who can take the top off of opposing defenses.

Jaylen Waddle could be on the trade block. The Miami Dolphins' Week 8 win may have just delayed the inevitable of a Mike McDaniel firing and a Dolphins' rebuild. If the Dolphins do blow things up, Waddle may secure the biggest trade return for them. The receiver is still just 26 years old. His pairing with Tyreek Hill never quite lived up to its potential, but Waddle has proven production and room to grow as a player.

The Dolphins have historically traded for talent in recent years, rather than having traded it away. Their trajectory is going the wrong way, though, and a Waddle trade would jumpstart a rebuild. Hill suffered a gruesome injury this season, so now is the time to move on from Waddle.

The Bears continue adding talent

Chicago Bears receive: Tariq Woolen

Seahawks receive: 2026 fifth-round pick

The Chicago Bears have added a lot of offensive talent over the last two seasons. Caleb Williams was drafted first overall in 2024, and the team has brought in Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, D'Andre Swift, and Olamide Zaccheaus to pair with Cole Kmet and D.J Moore as weapons for their young quarterback. The offensive line was revamped in the offseason, too.

The Bears need to keep adding, but the help is now needed on the defensive side of the football. Specifically, the team's cornerback depth is suspect. Tariq Woolen has had a rough year for the Seattle Seahawks, but he'd be worth a gamble for Chicago. Woolen was fantastic early on in his career, specifically when he earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie after a six-interception season.

Woolen is huge for a cornerback at 6-foot-4. His physical and athletic traits give him the potential to bounce back in a big way. With a change of scenery, Woolen may return to star status.

The Patriots add to a loaded backfield

New England Patriots receive: Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints receive: 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

TreVeyon Henderson is the future of the Patriots' backfield. The rookie second-round pick has loads of potential, but he has spent a lot of time on the bench this season as he is figuring out how to be a professional. That forced Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson into bigger roles than many would have expected.

However, Stevenson still can't seem to hold onto the football, and Gibson is out for the season with a torn ACL. Gibson has long been best suited as a pass-catching back, and the Patriots may want to replace what he brought to the table as Henderson develops. Alvin Kamara is one of the best pass-catching running backs in NFL history.

The New Orleans Saints' ball carrier would be the perfect short-term fit for the Patriots. Kamara is already 30 years old, so he likely doesn't have many great years left. That fits the Patriots' timeline well, though, because he can give New England a boost this season and the team can let him go when Henderson is ready for a bigger role.

The Patriots were the biggest free agent spenders in the offseason. The spending spree has paid off and fast-tracked New England into Super Bowl contention. Maye is thriving despite his team's receiving corps being mediocre. A running back as great at catching passes as Kamara would be just as good as another receiver, though. Kamara's age should prevent him from being too pricey, too.