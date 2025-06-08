After seven years with the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb is still seeking his next team. With OTAs coming to a close, the Houston Texans are emerging as a potential option for the veteran running back.

Chubb and the Texans have been communicating and have a mutual interest in one another, Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter. Fowler added that he believes Chubb wants to join Houston soon, potentially before the team begins mandatory minicamp.

“I was told that he's hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before minicamp,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “The return to Cleveland's not totally off the table, from what I'm told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans. They drafted multiple running backs. I'm told Houston could be one to watch here. They've been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.”

Fowler believes the Browns taking Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft practically shut the door on Chubb. The 29-year-old is the organization's third all-time leading rusher, but did not look the same in 2024, averaging a ghastly 3.3 yards per carry.

Chubb is less than two years removed from a gruesome torn ACL that limited him to just two games in 2023. While he recovered in time to play eight games in 2024, he managed just 332 rushing yards in a reserve role behind Jerome Ford.

Texans' current running back room without Nick Chubb

The Texans also drafted a running back, taking USC's Jo'Quavious ‘Woody' Marks in the fourth round. However, with Joe Mixon sitting out of OTAs with a foot injury, they continue to seek external options.

Houston still also has Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce on its roster. Adding Chubb would make him the fifth tailback in the room entering minicamp.

The 2025 season will mark the Texans' first with new offensive coordinator Nick Caley. The 42-year-old assistant spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and eight with the New England Patriots, leading into his current role. He became the Rams' passing game coordinator in 2024 after years of working as a tight ends coach.