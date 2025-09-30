The NFL suffered several major injuries during week 4 of the 2025 season. Various star players suffered season-ending injuries. Meanwhile, key quarterbacks dealt with a variety of issues that could alter playoff races. Teams will need to find a way to advance without some major figures now.

Giants WR Malik Nabers – Torn ACL

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The injury happened in the second quarter when Nabers landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a deep pass along the right sideline. He was immediately carted off the field.

The complete tear injury was confirmed with an MRI on Monday, ending his 2025 season. Through three games, Nabers was New York’s leading target with 16 catches for 251 yards. Last season, the rookie set a franchise record for receptions (109) as a second-year receiver.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill – Dislocated Knee

Monday Night Football added more bad news when Tyreek Hill dislocated his knee against the New York Jets. The injury occurred in the third quarter after Hill caught a 10-yard pass, and his left leg got trapped underneath a defender during the tackle.

Medical staff from both teams rushed to Hill's aid, cutting off his cleat and stabilizing his leg in an air cast. Players from both sidelines took a knee as Hill was carted off and transported to a hospital. The 31-year-old likely faces a season-ending recovery.

Chargers OT Joe Alt – High Ankle Sprain

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt was carted off in the first quarter against the New York Giants with a high ankle sprain. An MRI on Monday confirmed the injury, and Alt may miss several weeks. The second-year tackle was playing at left tackle after Rashawn Slater went down with a season-ending injury in training camp.

Alt wanted to return to the game, but the team ruled him out. Los Angeles is now down to backup Austin Deculus at left tackle, making their offensive line situation even worse. The Chargers dropped their first game of the season 21-18 to the Giants, with Justin Herbert taking multiple hits throughout the game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – Hamstring Strain

The quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, had a hamstring strain against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter. Head coach John Harbaugh noted that, no matter the score, he could not come back in the game. “The injury precluded it,” he noted. Right now, Jackson is questionable for Week 5 against the Houston Texans.

If Jackson can't play, backup Cooper Rush will make his first Baltimore start. The Ravens' injury problems extended well beyond their quarterback in Week 4.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith – Hamstring Injury

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith left the game against Kansas City with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks. The All-Pro linebacker has been a cornerstone of the defense since joining the team. Losing Smith will be a big problem for the Ravens' run defense and play-calling.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey – Calf Injury

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also went down against the Chiefs with a calf injury. The Pro Bowl corner is facing a similar timeline to Smith, likely missing several weeks. The secondary was already struggling before losing Humphrey, allowing over 33 points per game entering Week 4.

In the same game, the Ravens lost cornerback Nate Wiggins to an elbow issue and tackle Ronnie Stanley to an ankle injury. The Ravens are now 1-3, with their defense missing multiple key players.

49ers QB Brock Purdy – Toe Soreness

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams remains questionable. Purdy returned in Week 4 after missing Weeks 2 and 3 with turf toe, completing 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards. If he can't play, Mac Jones will make his third start.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb – High Ankle Sprain

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Week 4 with a high ankle sprain he picked up against the Chicago Bears. The injury happened early in the first quarter and required help getting off the field. Lamb faces a 3-4 week recovery timeline, forcing Dallas to rely on George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans – Hamstring Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans continues dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that has kept him out since early in the season. The veteran wideout left the game against the New York Jets in the second half and hasn't returned. Rookie Emeka Egbuka has stepped up with 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.