The Baltimore Ravens took a tough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, and they also lost Lamar Jackson in the second half due to a hamstring injury. There was a chance that Jackson could've come back in if the score was closer, but it was better for the Ravens not to risk it.

At the same time, he still suffered an injury, and it's not certain if he'll be on the field in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“It's a hamstring injury that was enough to keep him out of Sunday's game. It is up in the air, fair to say, about whether Lamar Jackson will be able to play on Sunday,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Ravens slew of injuries extended to QB Lamar Jackson, whose status is up in the air for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xdo4SHLsbI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jackson is a mobile quarterback, so it may affect him more since he likes to run a lot. Luckily for the Ravens, he can also sit in the pocket and deliver accurate throws. With the Ravens at 1-3, losing Jackson for some time would be rough for the Ravens, as they need to find out how to rebound sooner rather than later.

The Ravens' schedule doesn't get any easier after the Texans, as they have a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

When head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Jackson's future status, he didn't seem sure.

“I really don't have the answer to that right now,” Harbaugh said.

If Jackson can't play, Cooper Rush will step in his place, and he's had experience as a starting quarterback throughout his career. The best news for the Ravens would be for Jackson not to miss any time, but the way hamstring injuries usually are, it wouldn't be a surprise if he missed some time. It will be interesting to see what his practice status will be this week.