The NFL is often called the “not for long” league for a reason. As a contact sport, injuries are virtually guaranteed to happen to your favorite team at some point or another. The same was true in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Let's take a look at the biggest names around the NFL who suffered an injury during Week 7.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (hamstring)

The Commanders quarterback left Week 7's game with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by backup Marcus Mariota for the rest of the game.

But just how bad is Daniels' hamstring injury?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport eased concerns about Daniels' injury on Monday morning, reporting that “it didn't seem like a major, major injury.”

Meanwhile, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that Daniels' hamstring injury “is not that significant.”

All in all, this is good news both for the Commanders and Daniels himself.

However, just because his injury is not significant does not guarantee that he'll be back in action right away.

The Commanders face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8. That gives them an extra day in which to evaluate Daniels and make up their minds about whether to play him next week.

Commanders fans should keep their eyes on the team's practice reports throughout the week for more updates.

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle)

The Panthers surprisingly improved to 4-3 on the season with a win over the Jets. Which makes it the worst time for Bryce Young to get injured.

Carolina's franchise quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday, which was confirmed by an MRI on Monday. Young is expected to miss Carolina's Week 8 matchup against Buffalo. That puts backup Andy Dalton in line to start.

Canales praised Dalton as a capable quarterback while Young misses some time.

“But right now it's running the football, and Andy can handle all those things and the pass game, the reps, the time on task with the group that we have, we've got to stay within the core of our system, and Andy's fully involved in all that,” Canales said on Monday. “So if he does play, that'll be the mode.”

The Panthers appear to be in good hands with Dalton. And as Canales stated, the running game is most important in Carolina.

Either way, hopefully Young can return as soon as possible.

Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby (knee/back)

Sunday was rough for the Raiders. Not only did they get blown out by the Chiefs, but their best player suffered a pair of injuries.

Crosby picked up back and knee injuries in Week 7. He left the game and did not return, which made many Raiders fans fear the worst.

Thankfully, Las Vegas got a positive injury update about Crosby on Monday.

One source told Rapoport that Crosby's knee injury “should be okay moving forward.”

The Raiders absolutely need Crosby to be on the field, so this is great news that it was not a major injury.

Las Vegas is on its bye in Week 8, which gives Crosby extra time to get healthy.

Colts EDGE Samson Ebukam (MCL)

The Colts are arguably the best story in the NFL during the 2025 season. So it stinks to see them pick up a significant injury on defense.

Colts edge rusher Samson Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks after sustaining an MCL injury on Sunday. However, he is seeking a second opinion.

Fellow edge rusher Tyquan Lewis also suffered a groin injury against the Chargers, putting further stress on the team's depth.

Thankfully Indy still has starters Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye. But they may need to add reinforcements as depth pieces if Ebukam and/or Lewis end up missing significant time.

Saints RB Kendre Miller (ACL) + Mike McCoy (biceps)

The Saints have experienced some growing pains during Kellen Moore's first season as head coach.

New Orleans got some terrible news on Monday, confirming that two offensive players will miss the rest of the season.

Running back Kendre Miller suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The timing could not have been worse, as Miller had finally carved out a role for himself during his third season. His absence will put more stress on Alvin Kamara and rookie Devin Neal.

Meanwhile, the Saints also lost starting center Erik McCoy to a season-ending biceps injury.

New Orleans may have to wait until next year to fully see what Moore can do to improve the team's offense.

Other notable players who suffered injuries include Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Chiefs G Trey Smith (back), Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (pectoral), Giants safety Jevon Holland (knee), Eagles center Cam Jurgens (knee), and 49ers cornerback Renardo Green.