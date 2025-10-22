The Edmonton Oilers have worked hard to become a defensively tougher squad over the last couple of seasons. Their efforts have yet to translate to a Stanley Cup, as they fell to the Florida Panthers two years in a row, but the blue line has become an important component of this Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl-led squad. Though, the additional depth may force general manager Stan Bowman to make tough decisions.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman highlighted the plethora of defensivemen the Oilers currently have on their roster, which is even more noticeable following Jake Walman's heroic season debut on Tuesday night. He acknowledged the possibility of the organization trading one of them in order to avoid a potential logjam. An abundance of riches is always a good problem to have, but perhaps Edmonton could address other needs.

Bradley Keith of Pro Hockey Rumors believes one of Ty Emberson, Alec Regula and Troy Stecher could be dealt ahead of the March 6 NHL trade deadline.

Oilers could have the flexibility to make something happen

Stecher has plenty of mileage on him at 31 years old, but he has proven adept in his first two seasons with Edmonton. His decade's worth of experience could be too valuable for Bowman to ship out. Former third-round draft picks Regula and Emberson are both 25 years of age and could have more long-term upside to offer. The Oilers have much to weigh as they try to win the Western Conference for a third consecutive campaign.

Since McDavid signed a team-friendly contract extension, the front office must operate with a proactive mindset. Trading a defensive talent for another potential contributor could help Edmonton become a more well-rounded unit. Time will tell what Bowman thinks is the right course of action to take.

In the meanwhile, it is good to see the Jake Walman extension pay immediate dividends. The veteran blue-liner scored the decisive goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory versus the Ottawa Senators. He will not have to worry about hearing his name in the rumor mill, but others may still have to earn their spot on the Oilers.