As the Miami Dolphins have been surrounded by trade rumors with their massively disappointing 1-5 start to the season, one of the names that has been circulating is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. While the rumors around the Dolphins will continue, the latest reporting suggests what the trade status of Waddle is ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network would touch on Miami and Waddle in his column on Saturday, giving insight into how the team is feeling about dealing with Waddle potentially. He would report that the Dolphins have “no interest” in trading Waddle, saying it would signal a possible rebuild, though it's “more likely” the team would trade an edge rusher.

“Several teams have called the Dolphins about star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and sources say those teams have been told Miami has no interest in trading him,” Rapoport wrote. “Similar to Simmons for Tennessee, dealing Waddle would signal a look to the future rather than trying to win now. While things can change, it seems far more likely Miami would be willing to deal an edge rusher (perhaps Matt Judon, Bradley Chubb, or even Jaelan Phillips).”

Even Miami head coach Mike McDaniel would give his thoughts on the speculation going around the team and expressed how they are all “baseless,” according to Cameron Wolfe.

“All (trade) rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently,” McDaniel said. “And that’s unfortunate. Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players, having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”

Dolphins not focusing on trade rumors of Jaylen Waddle and others

There have been questions regarding the Dolphins' camaraderie ever since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out “leadership” of the team, including himself, and players for showing up late or not at all to players-only meetings. This has sparked speculation about the team's chemistry and relationship, but instead of dwelling on the disappointment of the season thus far, McDaniel is focused on the next challenge.

“We’ve had multiple games this season where we were right there late,” McDaniel said earlier this week. “The focus now is correcting that and moving forward. The best thing you can do is focus on Cleveland.”

At any rate, Miami is 1-5 on the season, which puts them third in the AFC East as the team looks to snap a two-game skid against the Browns on Sunday afternoon.